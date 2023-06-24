Jack Smith Attempts to Destroy Trump’s 2024 Campaign With Later Trial Date Request

Special Counsel Jack Smith offered a blow to former President Trump’s ability to campaign for the 2024 election by unexpectedly requesting his trial to be pushed back.

Just as the week commences, Smith asked a federal judge to postpone Trump’s initial trial date, asking for it to be delayed by four months.

In a court filing, Smith proposed a December 11 trial date, telling Trump appointee U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that both the prosecution and the defense need more time to prepare.

Smith argued that the original August 14 date “would deny counsel for the defendant or the attorney for the Government the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation,” citing the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA).

“The case does involve classified information and will necessitate defense counsel obtaining the requisite security clearances,” Smith wrote, adding that interim security clearances have already begun being processed and could be granted within 48 hours as long as Trump’s legal team fills out the required forms. However, it could take up to 60 days for the defense team to be cleared to view some of the confidential material.

Smith claimed he has been in contact with Trump’s attorneys and said they have no objections to the delayed trial date.

The later court date would affect Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election.

The 45th president could be in court just weeks before the presidential primary process formally begins, hindering his ability to show up for voters on the campaign trail.

Critics of Trump fear the trial could last well beyond the 2024 election, giving the former President enough time to win back the White House. Others fear a Republican—not Trump— could take the crown from the Democratic Party and pardon Trump, making the political persecution against him useless.

Trump has relentlessly attacked and criticized Smith, calling him a “raging and uncontrolled Trump-hater.”

The former President has been accused by Smith of violating seven different federal laws among 37 separate charges, facing 400 years in prison if convicted.

Trump has remained innocent, denying any wrongdoing. He has repeatedly bashed the double standard by Democratic Party, which has given President Joe Biden’s similar situation a pass.



