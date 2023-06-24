Biden Fails To Acknowledge Potential Coup In Russia, Attacks Pro-Lifers Instead

As armed rebels with the Wagner Group stage a potential coup in Russia, President Joe Biden once again fails to show up on the global stage.

According to sources, Biden has been briefed on the situation in Russia and is “closely monitoring” developments. However, it is worth noting the President has yet to comment— a pattern he demonstrates repeatedly regarding foreign policy issues.

Biden has, however, tweeted endlessly about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, attacking “MAGA Republicans” for restricting “freedoms by dictating the health care decisions a woman can make.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the other hand, said he spoke with G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security as the situation continues, claiming the U.S. is in contact with allies.

Spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 24, 2023





Critics often complain that Biden fails to demonstrate leadership skills to foreign countries, arguing that his weak policies have made America and the world less safe.

The President has repeatedly put the U.S. last. He often praised China and ignored its danger to American national security, claiming the communist country was not America’s enemy.

Biden’s response to the 2021 Cuban protests was a disgrace after a senior State Department official claimed the administration viewed the protests as a result of unhappiness “about rising COVID cases/deaths” in the island country.

However, it was just the opposite.

Cubans took to the streets to protest against the Communist regime’s totalitarian police. Biden’s response correlated with the administration’s foreign policy that embraced every flawed approach produced by the Obama Administration and its disgust for anything that happened while former President Trump was in office.

Biden has refused to intervene and stand up to foreign countries for fear he might rock the boat— especially those he thinks he can make money from.

Recently, Biden regretted shooting down the Chinese spy balloon after he got word that Xi Jinping was furious the president took action against his efforts to surveillance the U.S.

From day one in office, Biden has been pushing an anti-American agenda while catering to foreign countries.