The Left's Political Vendetta Is Backfiring: Trump Beats DeSantis In Straw Poll One Day After Indictment

Former President Trump only gets stronger as the Left's political witch hunt against him gets more aggressive.

Trump claimed the straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, barely 24 hours after his federal indictment was publicly unsealed, beating his GOP 2024 opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

Trump received 40.3 percent of the support in the straw poll, while DeSantis received 35.8 percent support.

Co-chair of the summit Jeff Hunt suggested that Americans want a president who refuses to give up the fight against the Democratic Party's political vendetta.

"The results are clear — Western grassroots conservatives want a fighter who will take on the radical Left and the institutions that are destroying America's founding principles," Hunt said.

Attendees at the summit expressed their strong desire to have Trump back in the White House, saying he always put the U.S. first, fighting for America's freedom more than any other president.

"We need Trump back in. We owe it to him," attendee Peter Boddie said. "All the stuff he did for us when he was in office, he got more accomplished for conservatives, more for Christians. He followed through on almost every one of his promises except when his party, like Mitch McConnell, or somebody held it up."

Others believe the former president has been unfairly targeted by the Left, citing the double standard regarding President Joe Biden being caught with classified materials, yet he still faces no consequences.

"I think it's definitely a target; I don't think he did anything different than probably anybody else does with whatever their documents when they leave office," attendee Karen Farrand said. "Whatever people do, he probably did what everybody else does. He's just the target."

Thousands of Trump supporters flocked to Georgia to show their support for the 45th president.

Some began lining up hours before he was set to take the stage ahead of his speech, while others greeted Trump at a local Waffle House.

"Waffles on Trump!"



President Trump just showed up at a Waffle House in Georgia and bought everyone breakfast. pic.twitter.com/hgQycpuRyF — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 10, 2023

While the Libs and Vulture RINOs are screaming on Twitter, President Trump is in Georgia vibing with the American People.



“We’re having waffles for everyone!”pic.twitter.com/uw3UhiXQkE — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 10, 2023



