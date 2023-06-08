Nike Set to Groom Children With Its 'Gender Inclusive' Clothing Line

Move over Target and Bud Light; Nike is taking wokeness by storm.

The athletic brand must not care about profits or protecting the innocence of children because Nike will reportedly roll out a “gender inclusive” clothing line to adhere to the woke mob.

According to an insider email, first obtained by The Daily Wire, Nike will unveil new “pioneering gender-inclusive ‘Kids One Fit’ apparel” for the so-called “June Pride Month.”

Screenshots of the email reveal the brand’s plans to have a sit-down chat with a so-called “doctor”— who identifies as queer— and an avid supporter of sex-assignment surgeries on minors, boasting that he has performed several procedures on children. Emails also show Nike has planned a “family-friendly Drag Story Time.”

The “gender-inclusive” line for kids will reportedly be a part of a June 13 event about a 2019 documentary featuring transgender high school athletes.

Nike— who has a long-standing relationship with Communist China— has never shied away from being vocal about the Left’s LGBTQ agenda. As Bud Light faced national criticism for partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the athletic brand decided it would be a great idea to enlist him to model women’s sports bras.

The email also claims transgender people are “icons of the community,” adding that they won’t stand for so-called “attacks” on the radical movement.

The children’s line “centers around determination, celebrating icons of the community and the progress we have and will continue to make in light of recent attacks and restrictions on the community and their allies.”

Nike also announced that it would donate $600,000 to six LGBTQ groups that aim to push the Left’s propaganda on children. One of those groups, the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN), prides itself on forcing transgenderism on kids through school curricula and policies. The group has also been a strong advocate in gaslighting minors into thinking they need to “transition” or use pronouns opposite their biological sex.

These companies haven’t learned that going woke will make you broke.

After former college swimming champion Riley Gaines fired shots at Nike for making “a sad mockery” of women, once-consumers of the brand vowed never to buy anything again from the sports brand.

“Nike, I am done with you. I will never, ever buy another Nike product as long as I live. And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me,” a woman said in a TikTok video, urging women to burn their Nike sports bras.