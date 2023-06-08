Republicans Rush To Defend Trump After Indictment News

Lawmakers quickly reacted to the shocking news that former President Trump has been indicted on charges related to his mishandling of classified documents.

Republicans rushed to defend the former president and condemn the investigation as the Left continues its political witch-hunt.

"The criminal prosecution of political adversaries is something that Third World countries do, and it's the sort of thing that the United States of America used to be against," Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) said in a statement.

"Trump's apparent indictment on multiple charges arising from his retention of classified materials is another affirmation of the rule of law," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) wrote on Twitter. "For four years, he acted like he was above the law. But he should be treated like any other lawbreaker. And today, he has been."

"Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted.

"Democrats must literally shake with sweats when they see amazing packed-out Trump rallies and overwhelming winning poll numbers week after week," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote in a tweet. "We must win in 2024."

"This phony Boxes Hoax indictment against President Trump reflects the most severe election interference on the part of the federal government that we have EVER seen!" Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) tweeted.

On Thursday night, Trump was listed as a criminal defendant charged with at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and illegal retention of classified government material. He has been summoned to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 pm.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is "secured" by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time," Trump said on Truth Social following the news.

He vowed to make America great again, saying that it was a dark day for the country and that he was an innocent man.