NYC Unveils Drug-Themed Vending Machines Supplied With Crack Pipes and Narcan

The liberal city of New York unveiled vending machines packed full of goodies for drug users who need to get their daily fill.

NYC health officials installed big blue boxes featuring affordable drug paraphernalia, including safe-sex kits, naloxone, crack pipes, lip balm, and Narcan.

The drug box was very popular with users, who cleared the vending machines out by 1 pm the day they were introduced. Officials say the devices must be re-stocked at least twice a day.

“We have a lot of addicts and heroin users over here,” drug user Evelyn Williams told the New York Post. “They should re-stock it immediately!”

Instead of candy and chips, New Yorkers could get high for free and have all the sex they want without any age restrictions— meaning children could get their hands on such-related items.

The best part? Hard-working New York City taxpayers will pay nearly $11,000 per machine for druggies to continue their drug-fueled lifestyles.

The first vending machine in Brooklyn does not currently have syringes. However, there is a strong possibility for future machines to have them, claiming it would make injecting deadly drugs such as heroin so-called “safer.”

According to the NYC Department of Health, overdose deaths in the city are at an all-time high. In 2021, 84 percent of overdose deaths involved an opioid. Fentanyl was the cause of 80 percent of all overdose deaths.

However, not everyone is thrilled about enabling the ongoing drug crisis.

“Our city should not be commodifying addiction, and anyone supporting these vending machines should be ashamed of themselves,” City Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Queens) said. “The money the Health Department is spending on these machines — which are providing, among other things, free crack pipes to drug-addicted individuals — should be spent on rehabilitation and social services to actually help addicts rather than on items like these which only encourage their addiction.”

The Post noted that a passerby yelled, “You’re better off moving that and putting an ambulance in there!”

Despite opposing the legalization of life-damaging drugs, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams signaled his support for “safe injection sites” so drug users can shoot up in public without the fear of being arrested.