Oregon Republicans Continue Walkout Over Democrat's 'Anti-Parent Unconstitutional Agenda'

Oregon Senate Republicans continue their walkout, stalling floor sessions in protest over the Democratic Party’s anti-parent and unlawful radical agenda.

The walkout began on May 3 after the state’s Democrats wanted to push far-Left legislation that would allow minors to have abortions and access transgender drugs and procedures without parental consent.

More than 100 bills are stalled because of the walkout, which has extended into a three-week boycott.

According to Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend), the boycotters will not return until the session’s last day, “when they intended to pass bipartisan budgets and bills,” on June 25.

Gov. Tina Kotek began meeting with Democratic and Republican leaders in the statehouse to try to end the boycott led by the GOP, saying that this year’s legislative session has reached “a crucial point.”

The protested bills focus on so-called abortion “rights” and gender-affirming care targeting minors. The bill also includes a measure restricting the Second Amendment in the state by raising the minimum purchasing age of AR-15-style rifles and some other firearms from 18 to 21.

Knopp released a statement accusing President of the Oregon State Senate Rob Wagner (D) of “attempting to silence our voices,” adding the state Democrats are pushing an anti-American agenda.

“Democrat leadership, including President Rob Wagner, threaten to shut down the government if they don’t get their way. That is no way to govern,” Knopp said. “We guarantee that we will be back before constitutional sine die to address the issues most important to Oregonians — homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education. We are not interested in facilitating an agenda that is unlawful, uncompromising, and unconstitutional. This has not changed.”

He continued to say that Republicans have faced intimidation and retaliation from Wagner as they aim to expose and stand against corruption fueled by top Oregon Democrats.

In response, Wagner told local reporters that he would not allow Republicans to return right before the end of the session. At the beginning of the walkout, Knopp told reporters that legal action would be taken if the state police tried to bring the boycotters to the Senate floor forcibly.