Tipsheet

The Mexican President Makes It Clear Where He Stands On a DeSantis 2024 Ticket

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 25, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador weighed in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to run for office in 2024, calling on immigrants to vote against the Republican. 

Lopez Obrador urged Hispanics not to support DeSantis, who has been vocal on President Joe Biden’s open border policies, which have wreaked havoc on the United States, calling for stricter security. 

“Hopefully, Hispanics in Florida will wake up and not give him one single vote, to not vote for those who persecute migrants, those who don’t respect migrants,” López Obrador said. 

The Mexican president accused DeSantis of advocating for “anti-immigrant” policies, adding that the governor had “uncovered himself.” 

“As you can see, I wasn’t wrong that all his politicking over migrants was because he wanted to be the Republican Party’s candidate,” López Obrador continued. 

Lopez Obrador pleaded with Hispanics to “wake up,” claiming the governor of persecuting illegal migrants. He also took a swing at Gov. Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly condemned the Biden Administration’s lax border policies by shipping illegal aliens to Democrat-run cities. 

“The governor of Texas, campaigning, [saying] he will militarize the border and that he will continue building [the] wall; and the governor of Florida, the same, because he wants to be the Republican Party candidate and he’s politicking,” he said. 

Earlier this month, DeSantis signed the most robust anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country to combat Biden’s damaging border crisis, which has seen more than 6.3 million illegal migrants flood the border. 

“The Biden Border Crisis has wreaked havoc across the United States and has put Americans in danger,” DeSantis said in a statement. “In Florida, we will not stand idly by while the federal government abandons its lawful duties to protect our country. The legislation I signed today gives Florida the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration laws in the country, fighting back against reckless federal government policies and ensuring the Florida taxpayers are not footing the bill for illegal immigration.”

