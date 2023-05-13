Migrants Are Given DHS Welcome Packets That Include Smart Phones

The Department of Homeland Security appears to be handing out “welcome” packages to illegal migrants as they enter the U.S. after the Trump-era Title 42 policy expires.

Video footage captured by a reporter shows migrants opening plastic bags that contain smartphones and documents about their hearings regarding asylum or deportation, with court dates nearly five years away.

Reporter Tyler Hanson posted photos of the documents received by the migrants, showing that some of their court dates aren’t until at least 2027. This means, thanks to Title 42 ending, illegal migrants can live freely in the U.S. without consequences.

Brownsville, TX: Migrants open their DHS packets and use their government issued cell phones after being processed and receiving court dates.



Some migrants have shown me that their court dates are as far out as 2027.@TPostMillennial pic.twitter.com/Num7HnHagi — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) May 12, 2023

Last year, the Biden Administration was questioned why illegal migrants were being given smartphones, to which they replied saying the purpose is so that they can track and check in with those who entered the country.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy highlighted that many migrants might throw their phones away.

In response, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki brushed off Doocy’s concerns saying that most migrants have shown up to their court hearings.

Since President Joe Biden decided to lift Title 42, the southern border has been in complete chaos.

A video captured trash being blown around El Paso, Texas, and migrants being loaded onto buses in the middle of the night.

Owen Shroyer describes the scene in El Paso:



"We literally have a trash tornado, it's literally raining garbage now. This is nuts. A trash tornado is now landing and touching ground in El Paso at Gate 42. This is insane."pic.twitter.com/pHSYNZ3l1C — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2023

American reporters chastised for filming migrants being loaded onto buses in Texas. pic.twitter.com/bg8fKIZ43N — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 12, 2023



