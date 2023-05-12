Trump Rolls Out New Shirt Taunting CNN Following His Successful Appearance

After CNN faced significant backlash for hosting former President Trump in a town hall, the 45th president taunted the left-leaning network after his successful appearance.

Trump’s 2024 campaign rolled out new merchandise mocking CNN, whose crowd cheered and applauded for the former president in support.

MAGA supporters can now buy an exclusive t-shirt with “This Is TNN” and an image of Trump wearing sunglasses on the front.

“His CNN town hall was so masterful that many are now saying CNN should be renamed TNN – the Trump News Network,” the former president’s campaign wrote in an email to supporters.

The Trump campaign is apparently happy with how last night's #CNNTownhall went. This was in an email from the campaign. https://t.co/R2d86EGmhY pic.twitter.com/xBvn227MeV — Randy DeSoto (@RandyDeSoto) May 11, 2023

The campaign team praised Trump’s CNN appearance, adding that the Democrats could do nothing to bring him down.

“Democrats were hoping CNN would trap President Trump and destroy his presidential campaign on live TV during last night’s town hall. But President Trump TOOK COMMAND of the CNN town hall and spoke directly to the VOTERS who responded with cheers, applause, and even laughs,” the email continued.

The woke network received harsh criticism following the event, claiming it gave Trump a platform to spew his “lies” about everything from the 2020 presidential election to the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

However, Trump was flying high after the network saw its viewership skyrocket to 3.3 million viewers — over three times the ratings CNN receives on an average night.

“People are criticizing CNN for giving me a Forum, to tell the TRUTH. I believe it was a very smart thing that they did, with Sky High Ratings that they haven’t seen in a very long time,” Trump said on Truth Social. “It was by far the biggest Show of the night, the week, and the month!”

Trump said CNN offered him a deal he couldn’t refuse, adding that it could be “the beginning of a new and vibrant CNN with no more fake news, or it could be a total disaster for all, including me.”