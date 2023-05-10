Trump Lashes Out At CNN's Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall

Former President Trump criticized CNN host Kaitlan Collins during a town hall, calling her a "nasty person."

During Wednesday's event, Collins questioned Trump over his handling of classified documents, which he said he had "the right" to declassify any records.

"Are you ready? Can I talk?" After the host asked him why he kept the documents despite a subpoena and requests from the National Archives, Trump asked him.

"What's the answer?" Collins asked." I would like you to answer the question."

"It's very simple to answer," Trump responded.

"That's why I asked it," Collins told him.

"It's very simple - you're a nasty person, I'll tell ya," Trump responded as the crowd cheered.

The former president defended his action of having the top-secret documents in his possession, saying that it was no secret his administration was taking the boxes which included the documents.

"It's very simple. I was negotiating, and we were talking to NARA - that's Washington, to bring whatever they want," Trump said. "They can have whatever they want. When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People were taking pictures, and everybody knew we were taking those boxes, and the GSA - government service, the GSA was the one taking them. They brought them down to Mar-a-Lago. We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house."

Collins also grilled Trump over allegations that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged," the January 6 Capitol Hill protests, and the recent verdict holding him liable for defamation and battery against accuser E. Jean Carroll.

Following Trump's appearance on CNN, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla) also lashed out against Collins, saying that "Kaitlan spent more time interjecting her viewpoints or her views on the situation."

Donalds also refused to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election, criticizing Collin's choice of repeatedly asking the former president on the topic.

"Voters want to talk about the border, inflation, foreign policy," Donalds said as the panel asked if he has accepted the result of the 2020 election. "This is what's frustrating to a lot of people. You want me to state it the way you want me to state it."