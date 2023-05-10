FBI Misses Subpoena Deadline for Key Biden Bribery Document
BREAKING: Biden Backs Down on Debt Ceiling
A&E Needs to Bring This Show Back...And We Can Thank Pete Buttigieg
What the Border Is Like Before the Dam Finally Breaks
No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization
Eric Swalwell Gets Hilariously Roasted After Being Fact Checked By Twitter
Biden Accuser Has a Warning for Republicans: 'If Something Happens To Me, All...
Biden Economic Nominee Turns Out to Be a Radical in All Sorts of...
Gunfire Erupts At Southern Border As Biden's Policies Continue to Endanger Americans
Former Disgraced CNN Host Triggered Over Tucker Carlson's Next Move
Nancy Mace Explodes on Biden DOJ After Bombshell Revelations Revealed: 'Needs To Get...
Employees at Major Retailer Report ‘10 Thefts a Day’ at San Francisco Store
Another Radical Biden Nominee Goes Before the Senate
Texas GOP Rep. Says 80,000 Illegal Immigrants Are Headed to U.S. From Guatemala
Tipsheet

Trump Lashes Out At CNN's Kaitlan Collins During Town Hall

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 10, 2023 10:37 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former President Trump criticized CNN host Kaitlan Collins during a town hall, calling her a "nasty person."

During Wednesday's event, Collins questioned Trump over his handling of classified documents, which he said he had "the right" to declassify any records.

"Are you ready? Can I talk?" After the host asked him why he kept the documents despite a subpoena and requests from the National Archives, Trump asked him.

"What's the answer?" Collins asked." I would like you to answer the question."

"It's very simple to answer," Trump responded.

"That's why I asked it," Collins told him. 

"It's very simple - you're a nasty person, I'll tell ya," Trump responded as the crowd cheered. 

The former president defended his action of having the top-secret documents in his possession, saying that it was no secret his administration was taking the boxes which included the documents.

"It's very simple. I was negotiating, and we were talking to NARA - that's Washington, to bring whatever they want," Trump said. "They can have whatever they want. When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People were taking pictures, and everybody knew we were taking those boxes, and the GSA - government service, the GSA was the one taking them. They brought them down to Mar-a-Lago. We were negotiating with NARA. All of a sudden, they raid our house." 

Recommended

No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization Ann Coulter

Collins also grilled Trump over allegations that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged," the January 6 Capitol Hill protests, and the recent verdict holding him liable for defamation and battery against accuser E. Jean Carroll. 

Following Trump's appearance on CNN, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla) also lashed out against Collins, saying that "Kaitlan spent more time interjecting her viewpoints or her views on the situation." 

Donalds also refused to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election, criticizing Collin's choice of repeatedly asking the former president on the topic. 

"Voters want to talk about the border, inflation, foreign policy," Donalds said as the panel asked if he has accepted the result of the 2020 election. "This is what's frustrating to a lot of people. You want me to state it the way you want me to state it."

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization Ann Coulter
Eric Swalwell Gets Hilariously Roasted After Being Fact Checked By Twitter Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Biden Backs Down on Debt Ceiling Katie Pavlich
New ‘Astonishing’ Info Released on Biden Family Corruption Spencer Brown
Biden Accuser Has a Warning for Republicans: 'If Something Happens To Me, All Roads Lead To Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
The Warning the Guatemalan President Reportedly Tried to Give the White House, But They Ignored Leah Barkoukis
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
No Biggie, Just the End of Civilization Ann Coulter