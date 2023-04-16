Liberals Get A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine
Men Punching Women
A Quick Bible Study, Vol. 161: What the New Testament Says About the...
American Jews: Still Targets After all these Years
Dem Katie Porter Gets Destroyed Following Disgraceful Comments About Riley Gaines Trans At...
A Radical Group Tried to Disrupt 'Record' Fundraiser Headlined by Ron DeSantis
Tom Cotton Demands GOP to Let Democrats Figure Out Feinstein's Replacement On Their...
Republican Introduces Move to Defund Alvin Bragg With the 'ALVIN Act'
Journalist Reveals How Ukraine Embezzled $400 Million From the U.S.
Why “Safe Injection Sites” Lead to More Death and Suffering - From an...
Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman Sure Looks to Have Quite the Connection to Alvin...
Biden Admin Is Warning of a Fentanyl 2.0 Crisis Despite Not Taking Action...
Biden's CBP One App Approves 99% of Migrants Seeking Title 42 Exceptions: 'Welcome...
Whitmer Signs Gun Control Bills Into Law
Tipsheet

NY Democrat to Testify Against 'Soft on Crime' Alvin Bragg, Praises Giuliani for Saving the City

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 16, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

A Democrat New York City councilman will testify against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, saying the woke DA has contributed to the city's "lawlessness." 

Bob Holden will appear at the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee, "Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan," next week, pointing fingers at Bragg's soft-on-crime policies is driving chaos into the streets of the city. 

"When Bragg came in, he issued that ridiculous edict that he was not going to prosecute smaller crimes," Holden said. "What do we have in New York City? We have lawlessness on the streets."

Holden, a long-time New Yorker, said he had never seen the city so dangerous as it is now, noting the timing of the rise in crime directly correlates to when Bragg took over as DA in January 2022. 

"I have an issue with soft-on-crime politicians and DAs, so, you know, I offered. I said, 'Look, I have a view of this that's different from my Democratic, or most of my Democratic colleagues, so I would say that there are issues why New York City is the way it is," Holden said. 

Holden recalled that on day one of Bragg being in office, red flags went up throughout the city. Then, on his third day in office, the woke DA ordered prosecutors not to give out prison sentences for several crimes and downgrade charges for crimes such as robberies and commercial burglaries.

He noted New York's crime issue improved when Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani was in office. Then, however, it rapidly declined through the years as the city's implementation of a sweeping bail reform law in 2020 took effect. 

Recommended

Liberals Get A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine Derek Hunter

"I credit Rudy Giuliani as the mayor who saved New York… I lived through that. They don't like to hear it. But I lived through it," Holden said. "I remember the city turning around, and we had 17 straight years of decline in crime until the bail reform, and then you couple that with DAs like Bragg, and it's a bad, bad recipe there." 

As a result, Bragg claims, police officers don't have the motive to arrest and implement law and order in the predominantly blue city. 

The Republican committee also plans to have Madeline Brame, whose son was fatally stabbed; Harlem bodega clerk Jose Alba, who was once charged with murder over the death of someone who attacked him at work; and Jennifer Harrison, founder of Victims Rights NY to all testify against Bragg's pro-crime policies. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberals Get A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine Derek Hunter
Dem Katie Porter Gets Destroyed Following Disgraceful Comments About Riley Gaines Trans Attack Sarah Arnold
Men Punching Women Kevin McCullough
BREAKING: Anheuser-Busch CEO Speaks After Company Gets Crushed Katie Pavlich
Move Over Bud Light, 'Ultra Right' Beer Is Coming to Take Your Customers Sarah Arnold
Tom Cotton Demands GOP to Let Democrats Figure Out Feinstein's Replacement On Their Own Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Liberals Get A Big Dose Of Their Own Medicine Derek Hunter