There's No Coming Back From This
Does Madonna's Concert Post-Nashville Shooting Send the Wrong Message
Mayorkas Explains Why He Doesn't Use 'Crisis' to Describe Border Chaos
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil?
Has It Already Backfired?
Audrey Hale’s Last Cry for Help
Democrats ReIntroduce Radical Abortion Bill in GOP-Controlled House
MTG’s Appearance On 60 Minutes Faces Major Liberal Backlash
CNN Panics That Trump's 'Mugshot' Would Make Him Even More Iconic and Popular
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Migrant Babies Left Abandoned at the Southern Border
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump
Does Truth Matter?
Why Ron DeSantis Shouldn’t Run for President in 2024
Tipsheet

Trump’s Legal Team Makes Major Decision Regarding Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 02, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Trump’s legal team makes a significant announcement against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “politically motivated” indictment against him.

On Sunday, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges against the former president. 

“We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every potential issue that we will be able to challenge and will challenge. And, of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Tacopina said during an interview on CNN. 

The Trump lawyer said his team would not do anything at the arraignment because that would be “showmanship.” 

The indictment of Trump will be sealed until he appears at an arrangement hearing, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday. He also said he had no reason to believe the judge assigned to the case has any bias. 

“And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina continued. "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow, a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried to cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist." 

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough

Tacopina said that whether you are a Trump supporter or not, a Republican or Democrat, the fact Trump was indicted over such a flimsy event should bother anyone. 

“This should really shake the core of what we believe our justice system should be about. It should not be weaponized to go after political opponents,” he said. 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough
Here's All the Crimes Alvin Bragg Shrugged Off to Go After Trump Mia Cathell
Notice Anything Odd About How NBC News Described How Police Stopped the Nashville Shooter Matt Vespa
Are Democrats Really This Dumb Or Just Evil? Derek Hunter
CNN Panics That Trump's 'Mugshot' Would Make Him Even More Iconic and Popular Sarah Arnold
MTG’s Appearance On 60 Minutes Faces Major Liberal Backlash Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Has It Already Backfired? Kevin McCullough