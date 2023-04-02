Trump’s Legal Team Makes Major Decision Regarding Indictment

Former President Trump’s legal team makes a significant announcement against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s “politically motivated” indictment against him.

On Sunday, Trump's attorney Joe Tacopina expects to make a motion to dismiss any charges against the former president.

“We will take the indictment. We will dissect it. The team will look at every potential issue that we will be able to challenge and will challenge. And, of course, I very much anticipate a motion to dismiss coming because there's no law that fits this," Tacopina said during an interview on CNN.

The Trump lawyer said his team would not do anything at the arraignment because that would be “showmanship.”

The indictment of Trump will be sealed until he appears at an arrangement hearing, which is currently scheduled for Tuesday. He also said he had no reason to believe the judge assigned to the case has any bias.

“And you have a situation where, you know, the federal government, the Department of Justice, turned this matter down," Tacopina continued. "The FEC, which governs federal election laws, said there's no violation here. Yet somehow, a state prosecutor has taken a misdemeanor and tried to cobble together to make it a felony by alleging a violation of federal campaign violations. And the FEC said that doesn't exist."

Tacopina said that whether you are a Trump supporter or not, a Republican or Democrat, the fact Trump was indicted over such a flimsy event should bother anyone.

“This should really shake the core of what we believe our justice system should be about. It should not be weaponized to go after political opponents,” he said.



