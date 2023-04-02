MTG’s Appearance On 60 Minutes Faces Major Liberal Backlash

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (RPGs) appearance on “60 Minutes” sparked liberal outrage across social media.

The official Twitter account for the show posted an announcement of the interview with Greene, along with photos of speaking with host Lesley Stahl in various locations. The caption to the post reads: “Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl this Sunday on 60 Minutes."

The mostly Left-wing show faced significant backlash from liberals unhappy with the outspoken Trump supporter’s appearance.

MSNBC guest and far-Left extremist Elie Mystal was infuriated that the network referred to Greene by her nickname as if they were supporting her.

“The way you guys say her ‘nickname’ is MTG... as if it's a cute moniker bestowed by her besties... when her initials are just MTG and her ‘nicknames’ are ‘Marjorie Three Names’ and ‘Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman’ just shows that you're here to launder her rep and complicit,” Mystal tweeted.

Former CNN and NBC anchor Soledad O’Brien mocked “60 Minutes” decision to interview Greene, saying the Republican is too much “in your face.”

Former GOP Congressman Adam Kinzinger unsurprisingly gave his unwanted opinion saying, “Wow. Insane 60 Minutes would do this.”

Liberal actor Bradley Whitford also reacted to the show, comparing Greene to Hitler.

“Reminds me of a guy we defeated in the 1940s who wasn’t afraid to share his opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they were. Too bad you couldn’t interview him, @LesleyRStahl; you could have asked him about his vegetarianism and love of dogs,” he tweeted.

