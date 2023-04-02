Migrant Babies Left Abandoned at the Southern Border

Among all the other million problems the U.S. faces at the hands of Democrats, let us not forget the raving southern border crisis the nation is facing.

On Wednesday, dozens of babies and small children were being thrown over a river that separates the U.S. from Mexico in El Paso, Texas, as more than 1 000 illegal migrants stormed the border the same day.

Illegal migrant parents were caught throwing their children over the border after false rumors spread on social media that they would be allowed entry into the U.S. if they surrendered themselves to immigration agents, according to the New York Post.

The large crowds stormed the border near a gate in the border wall, hoping they could seek asylum if they surrendered to the Border Patrol.

Border agents, however, said that the illegal aliens were given misinformation and that the agency is still enforcing Title 42. This means migrants are automatically expelled from the U.S. and returned to Mexico.

“People should not believe smugglers or others claiming the borders are open,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. “The borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey. Migrants making an unlawful entry are subject to expulsion and repatriation.”

From October 2022 to February 2023, the El Paso Sector Border Patrol encountered over 11,900 unaccompanied children at the border, a 42 percent increase compared to the same time frame from the previous year.

Sources say parents leave their children in places near the border where they know agents will encounter them.

Earlier this month, the Post noted that Mexican cartels likely caused havoc at the border at one of the international bridges, causing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to shut down the bridge to prevent anyone from coming in.