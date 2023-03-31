Saudi Arabia Joins Forces With China: Why the U.S. Should Be Worried

China and Saudi Arabia are becoming close allies after joining together to form a political, security and trade alliance with Russia, India and Pakistan as they consider using the Chinese Yuan over the U.S. dollar.

China’s growing influence in the Middle East has alarmed lawmakers in Washington, D.C., despite cautiously welcoming the agreement while trying to downplay China's mediating role.

As President Joe Biden continues to isolate the U.S. from foreign countries, China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia will become the strongest they ever have been as they choose to diversify their global partnerships.

Collin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics, pointed out the damage Biden has done to the United State’s relationship with Middle Eastern countries.

“In an attempt to isolate Russia from the rest of the world, Joe Biden has only isolated the United States. China, Russia, India and Saudi Arabia are the strongest they have ever been and together they will overpower the United States,” Rugg tweeted. “This is what you get when you install someone with dementia and expect them to go toe to toe with heavy hitters like Xi and Putin. This is irreparable damage that future presidents can't fix.”

In addition, earlier this week the Brazilian government announced that China and Brazil have agreed to trade using their own currencies, bypassing the need for the U.S. dollar as a mediator. Another warning from China that they are attempting to challenge the U.S. economically.

“The expectation is that this will reduce costs… promote even greater bilateral trade and facilitate investment,” the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency said.

China is slowly but surely attempting to destroy the U.S. dollar, suggesting that the country wants to create a world economy that is less reliant on the U.S. dollar and expand its communist influence internationally.

If China is successful with their plan against the U.S., it could lead to a decrease in demand for U.S. Treasury bonds and a rise in borrowing costs for the U.S. government, making it harder for America to fund its budget deficits and maintain its current levels of government spending.

“While our adversaries are waging economic war on the United States, Biden is busy talking about chocolate chip ice cream & the media is busy defending a trans killer,” Rugg added.