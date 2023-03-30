Adam Schiff Has Thoughts About the Trump Indictment
Tipsheet

Majority of Americans Say Manhattan DA’s Trump 'Hush Money' Probe Is Politically Motivated

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 30, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Goodbye, are the days when the Left-wing government puts law and liberty before politics. Everything now has an agenda to disturb the peace of Republicans and paint them as the bad guys, especially regarding former President Trump. 

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, most Americans believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg s investigation of Trump is politically motivated.

62 percent of voters say the grand jury inquiry has been “mainly motivated by politics,” while just 32 percent think the probe was “mainly motivated by the law.”

The survey also found that 93 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of independents say Bragg’s investigation was politically motivated. Only 29 percent of Democrats thought the same thing. 

On the contrary, 66 percent of Democrats believe Bragg’s probe is necessary and was motivated by the law, compared to just five percent of Republicans. 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has also accused the liberal DA of using “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” 

The Republican has argued that no other person would be charged with the so-called crimes Bragg is trying to indict Trump for, but the Left is out to get the former president. 

Trump allegedly paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during the 2016 presidential election cycle to keep her quiet about their alleged affair. 

Bragg’s office has halted the grand jury probe for at least another month. 

Despite criminal charges being pushed against him, Trump leads Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) 52 percent to 42 percent in a hypothetical 2024 election poll. 

Several GOP members suggested the unfair treatment against Trump would only help him win the 2024 White House race. 

A PBS/Marist poll found that 81 percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Trump, and 80 percent of Republican respondents believe the investigations into the former president are political “witch hunts,” versus 56 percent of all U.S. adults who say the investigations are fair.

