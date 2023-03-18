Trump Calls for 'Protest' to 'Take Our Country Back' If He's 'Arrested on...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Predicts Trump Will Win in a Landslide Victory Following a Possible Indictment

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 18, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is throwing his support behind former President Trump if the 76-year-old is arrested by the Manhattan DA next week. 

In a tweet, Musk predicted that Trump would win in a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election. 

Musk was replying to a tweet from conservative user @KaladinFree, who suggested Trump should be thrown out of the 2024 race. 

On Saturday, the former president took to his Truth Social account, predicting he will be indicted on Tuesday over claims he paid Stormy Daniels to keep quiet over their alleged affair. 

Calling the Left-wing DA's office motive against Trump "corrupt and highly political," he claimed the probe is a way to get him out of the presidential race, which he has currently been leading in the polls. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also predicted this stunt would have Trump "win even bigger than he is already going to," adding that any Republican who doesn't support the president will be "exposed, remembered, scorned and punished" by the party. 

Additionally, lawyer Alan Dershowitz criticized the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's witch hunt against Trump, saying that if the former president were indicted, it would be a "targeted injustice." 

"All decent people, whether politically opposed to Mr. Trump (as I am) or supportive of his candidacy, should be concerned about this weaponizing of the prosecutor's office for the political purpose of preventing a potential candidate from running for office," Bragg wrote in an article for New York The Sun. "Today, this insidious tactic is being used by a Democratic prosecutor against a Republican candidate. In 2016, efforts were made to use it against the Democratic candidate."

Trump remains innocent, promising to be in Texas next weekend for a rally. 

