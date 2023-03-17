Trump's Makes His Return to Facebook: 'I'm Back!'

Former President Donald Trump made his comeback to social media after nearly two years with a simple two words.

“I’m back!” Trump wrote in his first post after the platform restored his account, which has been deactivated since 2021.

Trump included a 12-second video clip from his 2016 speech after his election night victory along with his post.

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business," Trump wrote.

His return to Facebook looks to ignite his connection with supporters as he gears up to campaign ahead of the 2024 election.

The former president was previously booted off the platform and Twitter and Instagram for allegedly promoting “violence” during the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

The Oversight Board reviewed its policy and decided to reinstate Trump this year.

“We will be reinstating Mr. Trump's Facebook, and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks,” the president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, wrote in a blog post. "However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”

Trump’s campaign team had pushed the company to allow the former president back on its platform ahead of the 2024 election, saying it “will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign to reach voters.”

While he has been banned from his social media accounts, Trump started his platform, Truth Social, where he could stay connected to supporters.

Despite Trump signing a Securities and Exchange Commission filing stating he would give his social network Truth Social priority amid his return to Facebook, he is reportedly considering not renewing the exclusivity agreement.