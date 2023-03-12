McCarthy Attacks Biden Against His $7 Trillion Budget, Warning Him Not to 'Play Games' With Debt Ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is warning President Joe Biden not to "play games with the debt ceiling" as the president rolls out a multi-trillion dollar budget proposal.

McCarthy argued that Biden's $6.9 trillion budget proposal would not succeed in a House vote, saying that not even Democrats would vote for it.

"This budget talks more about equality and climate change than it does dealing with China dealing with fentanyl, dealing with putting our workforce back in the workplace. That is a real challenge," McCarthy said in an interview with Fox News. "To have a non-serious budget and for a president not to show the leadership to sit down and solve this problem early only weakens America."

The president unveiled his proposed budget earlier this week. Some projections say it would result in nearly $5 trillion in tax hikes on corporations and upper-class Americans, increasing costs for everyone.

His proposal offered a long list of items catering to the Left, including a boost in spending for Medicare and Social Security and the revival of "Build Back Better" agenda items such as prescription drug reform, child care spending, and community college funding.

The Biden White House has criticized Republicans for not bringing an alternative. However, Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) has suggested the panel will most likely not be able to meet the April 15 deadline to bring forth a budget resolution.

"Don't play games with the debt ceiling. I've sat with this president. I want to negotiate with this president. This is [what] we've done every time before an American public wants us to," McCarthy continued.

In the past, Biden has vowed not to negotiate with the House Speaker, demanding a clean debt ceiling bill. However, he has met with McCarthy to discuss the debt ceiling.

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) also fired shots at Biden over his massive budget proposal, saying it took his "breath away" and belongs in the "shredder" so it doesn't cost hard-working American taxpayers more money.

"His numbers are extraordinary," Kennedy said. "We're going to run out of digits here. It's a $6.9 trillion budget, $4.7 trillion in new taxes that will affect everyone over ten years, $18 trillion in new debt, a cut to defense."

According to the Committee for Responsible Federal Budget analysts, nominal debt would double, growing from $24.6 trillion to $43.6 trillion over the next decade.

Kennedy to continued to doubt anything Biden promised his hefty proposal would do.

"The president says that his budget will solve our financial problems in Medicare and Social Security," Kennedy added. "That's not true. Anything seems possible when you don't know what you're talking about. The Wall Street Journal reported that the president's budget will add $11 trillion in a financial shortfall to Social Security and Medicare."

He also called the president out for making Americans pay for students' college debt saying, "we already had the plan to repay student debt; it's called a job."