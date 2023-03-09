Cruz: 'Joe Biden Was the Best Thing to Happen to Mexican Cartels'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) points out the devastating side effects of President Joe Biden's leniency on the southern border, highlighting how he has fueled Mexican cartel profits.

Cruz blamed Biden for the murder of two Americans kidnapped in Tamaulipas by the Mexican cartel, saying that the incident would not have happened if it weren't for the president's damaging border policies.

"Joe Biden created the chaos at the border. Joe Biden stopped building the wall. He reinstated catch-and-release; he pulled out of Remain in Mexico," Cruz said. "Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for turning these vicious murderers into multibillionaires. We need to bankrupt them. We need to put them out of business, and the people responsible for these murders need to be brought to justice."

The senator then cited a New York Times report revealing that the Mexican drug cartels went from making $500 million a year from human smuggling in 2018 to $13 billion from human smuggling in 2022, a 2,500 percent increase.

According to Cruz, Biden has become the best thing to have ever happened to the Mexican drug cartels, leaving the border open for sex trafficking and fatal drugs to enter the U.S. freely.

"Last year, we had the highest number of drug overdoses in the history of our country, over 100,000 drug overdoses in the United States, the majority of which came from Chinese fentanyl flooding across this border," Cruz said. "Joe Biden and the Democrats are responsible for turning these vicious murderers into multibillionaires. We need to bankrupt them; we need to put them out of business. And the people responsible for these murders must be brought to justice!"

Earlier this week, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned Biden not to intervene in the country's domestic affairs, prompting Republicans to call out Biden for being too soft regarding his handling of other countries.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to advise Biden when dealing with the Mexican government saying, "I would tell the Mexican government if you don't clean up your act, we're going to clean it up for you."

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said that Biden should "make an example out of these monsters."