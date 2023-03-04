Biden's First Official 2024 Primary Challenger Is a Meditating Hippy Who Preaches the 'Politics of Love'

Self-help author Marianne Williamson officially declared her 2024 presidential run against President Joe Biden, vowing to fight "forces of hatred, injustice, and fear."

"I, as of today, am a candidate for the office of president of the United States. Williamson said at her campaign kickoff event at Washington D.C.'s Union Station. "The status quo will not disrupt itself… that's our job."

Williamson, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020, is taking another shot at the White House, being the first Democrat to primary challenge Biden.

"We know that this country is plagued by many challenges now, not the least of which is hatred and division, which is greater than any of us have experienced national life. It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear," the Democrat continued.

Williamson was a one-time spiritual advisor to Oprah Winfrey and views the current state of America as a country with "broken windows" filled with poverty and despair, adding that "half the people in this city don't even notice [despair]."

The 70-year-old's red, blue, and black campaign features slogans that say "A New Beginning" and "Disrupt the System."

Williamson plans to campaign in early-voting states on the 2204 election calendar, such as New Hampshire, which has threatened the Biden Administration's plan to have South Carolina lead the nominating contests.

"You can appreciate what the president has done, defeating the Republicans in 2020, and still feel that it is time to move on," Williamson said, speaking of Biden, adding that "many of us, myself included, feel that in order for the Democrats to win in 2024, we're going to have to be able to offer to the American people something much more than" what the sitting president has offered.

Williamson fell short as a 2020 candidate for being unconventional who pushed politics of love by introducing "six pillars for a season of moral repair," including economic justice, a Department of Children and Youths, and a Department of Peace. She also campaigned for reparations for the descendants of enslaved African-Аmericans while holding meditation sessions during her rallies.