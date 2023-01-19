Just When You Think Facebook Couldn't Get Any More Woke, It Does

The Left bows down to the transgender and LGBTQ community, and society's addiction to social media is no exception to that.

Meta’s oversight board announced that it may lift Facebook and Instagram’s ban on photos of bare breasts.

But there is a catch— the ban will only be lifted for “non-binary” and transgender people.

“The same image of female-presenting nipples would be prohibited if posted by a cisgender woman but permitted if posted by an individual self-identifying as non-binary,” the board said in its decision.

The board noted that there will be “additional nipple-related exceptions based on contexts of protest, birth-giving, after birth, and breastfeeding which it did not examine here, but also must be assessed.”

The decision follows a recent event where Meta overturned a ban on two Instagram posts in which a couple, who identify as transgender and non-binary, posted a photo of themselves topless but with their nipples covered.

The board said that they will rely on “human reviewers” who will “quickly assess both a user’s sex, as this policy applies to ‘female nipples,’ and their gender identity.”

Users of the social media platforms claimed that the previous policy discriminated against “gender-fluid” users.

In a statement to the New York Post, Meta said that it supports the change and welcomes transgenders to “free the nipple.”

“We know more can be done to support the LGBTQ+ community, and that means working with experts and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations on a range of issues and product improvements… we had reinstated this content before the decision, recognizing that it should not have been taken down,” the statement read.