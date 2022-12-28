Majority of Americans See U.S. Influence on the Decline Since Biden Took Office

Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 28, 2022 6:45 PM
Since President Joe Biden has taken office, the U.S. has almost been made a laughing stock by other countries. 

America has a president who doesn’t know where he is half the time, a vice president who talks to the country like they're all toddlers, sky-high inflation because Biden recklessly spends, and a border that is overrun by illegal migrants. 

So it’s no wonder why a new poll found that most Americans believe the U.S.’s influence on other countries is sharply declining. 

According to a Pew Research Center Poll, 47 percent of respondents say that the nation’s influence on outside countries has weakened in recent years. 

Only 19 percent feel that it has gotten stronger, while just 32 percent say it has stayed roughly the same. 

The poll contradicts Biden’s claim that “America is back.” 

Earlier this year, a stunning 83 percent of Americans felt that the country was going off the rails, giving Americans a foul taste for Biden. 

This comes as Americans spent far more this year for the holidays than they have in past years. 

For the first time in modern history, it was cheaper for families to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner than to go to the grocery store and buy the ingredients themselves. 

Democrats' satisfaction with the projection of the nation has plummeted to just 24 percent- the lowest of Biden’s presidency. Only 4 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of Independents feel positive about the U.S. 

However, Biden has made it his mission to restore the core of America after former President Trump so-called derailed the country. 

Biden’s “Build Back Better” slogan seemed to build back everyone else but the U.S. 

To support this, look at the Democrat’s multi-trillion dollar omnibus bill in which the majority of the money is set aside to provide aid for other countries. 

“In every country surveyed, respondents who say they are not satisfied with their democracy are more likely to think their world influence has gotten weaker in recent years,” Pew research found. 

