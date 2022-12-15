Left-Wing Group Pleads With Biden to Not Run Again In 2024: ‘Don’t Run...
CNN in Twitter Denial, A Slate Writer Buys Political Pumps, and Will the...
What Goes Around Comes Around: Twitter Suspends Multiple Reporter Accounts
Biden’s Own Party Is Done With Him Ignoring the Border Crisis
Biden Just Made It Easier for Migrants to Become U.S. Citizens
Jack Dorsey Takes Full Blame For Government Interfering With Twitter, Admits His Mistakes
Dems Still in Disarray and Confusion Over South Carolina Primary Status
Trump Announces Plan to 'Reclaim the Right to Free Speech' If Elected in...
'True Emergency': El Paso Officials Beg the Feds for Help Dealing With Border...
Biden Admin Sues Arizona for Placing Shipping Containers at Mexico Border
The One Video That Sums Up What's Wrong With Establishment Republicans
Pelosi Snaps at Reporter for Asking This Question About Her Future
COVID Report Raises Further Questions About Confidence in Virus Origins, and Intelligence...
FBI Arrests a Chinese Spy Stalking Fellow Students
Like His Amnesty Bill, Is Thom Tillis’ Political Career Dead?
Tipsheet

Left-Wing Group Pleads With Biden to Not Run Again In 2024: ‘Don’t Run Joe’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 15, 2022 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A left-wing group is making headlines for pleading with President Joe Biden not to run again for a second term in 2024. 

RootsAction published a nationwide ad called “Don’t Run Joe,” across New Hampshire addressing concerns that Biden’s approval rating is too low to beat out former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) should he decide to run. 

Although the group, which has defined itself as a “progressive group that helped defeat Trump,” is not advocating for a Republican in the White House, they fear if Biden ran again, Americans wouldn’t vote for him. 

In the progressive ad, a voter is heard saying “we can’t afford to lose the White House to a Republican who could defeat status-quo Joe,” while another says “it’s critical that we don’t allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024.”

“With his low popularity, it’s too much of a gamble,” another voter said. 

The ad will also be run on liberal networks and broadcasts such as Jimmy Kimmel Live.

One of the founders of RootsAction, Norman Solomon, said Biden’s “public approval ratings remain dismal, as they have been all year” and that “no amount of bravado from the White House can change the severe vulnerabilities that a Biden 2024 campaign would face.”

This comes as Biden’s approval rating continues to sink despite the results from this year’s midterm elections.

According to an AP-NORC survey, 71 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, compared to 28 percent who think the U.S. is in good shape. 

The poll also found that the majority, 55 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job in the Oval Office and only 40 percent of Democrat voters want to see Biden run for re-election. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Son of Paul Pelosi Attacker Just Torched the Liberal Media's Narrative About the Assault Matt Vespa
America, We Can Choose Not to Tolerate Weirdos Kurt Schlichter
What Goes Around Comes Around: Twitter Suspends Multiple Reporter Accounts Matt Vespa
Jack Dorsey Takes Full Blame For Government Interfering With Twitter, Admits His Mistakes Sarah Arnold
The One Island Where You'll Definitely Die If You Set Foot on the Beach Matt Vespa
Two Antithetical Billionaires Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Son of Paul Pelosi Attacker Just Torched the Liberal Media's Narrative About the Assault Matt Vespa