Left-Wing Group Pleads With Biden to Not Run Again In 2024: ‘Don’t Run Joe’

A left-wing group is making headlines for pleading with President Joe Biden not to run again for a second term in 2024.

RootsAction published a nationwide ad called “Don’t Run Joe,” across New Hampshire addressing concerns that Biden’s approval rating is too low to beat out former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) should he decide to run.

Although the group, which has defined itself as a “progressive group that helped defeat Trump,” is not advocating for a Republican in the White House, they fear if Biden ran again, Americans wouldn’t vote for him.

In the progressive ad, a voter is heard saying “we can’t afford to lose the White House to a Republican who could defeat status-quo Joe,” while another says “it’s critical that we don’t allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024.”

“With his low popularity, it’s too much of a gamble,” another voter said.

The ad will also be run on liberal networks and broadcasts such as Jimmy Kimmel Live.

JUST LAUNCHED, a message from New Hampshire voters: DON'T RUN JOE BIDEN!!!



It's not the time for half measures. There's no room to compromise when so much is on the line. #DontRunJoe pic.twitter.com/rAMAJIyOYH — RootsAction (@Roots_Action) December 13, 2022

One of the founders of RootsAction, Norman Solomon, said Biden’s “public approval ratings remain dismal, as they have been all year” and that “no amount of bravado from the White House can change the severe vulnerabilities that a Biden 2024 campaign would face.”

This comes as Biden’s approval rating continues to sink despite the results from this year’s midterm elections.

According to an AP-NORC survey, 71 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, compared to 28 percent who think the U.S. is in good shape.

The poll also found that the majority, 55 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job in the Oval Office and only 40 percent of Democrat voters want to see Biden run for re-election.