NBC Lies About Brittney Griner Story to Accompany Biden’s Claims

NBC has picked up a bad habit of distorting and fabricating stories so that they align with Democrat’s radical, woke narrative.

Their latest ploy? Claiming that President Joe Biden had to choose between Brittney Griner or Paul Whelan.

Andrea Mitchell of NBC, someone who has been reporting news in Washington for more than 50 years, was involved in a published story that contained the line: “the Kremlin gave the White House the choice of either Griner or Whelan — or none,” stating that a senior U.S. official provided this information.

After heads turned at the bizarre claim, NBC offered a correction to the piece.

The article was edited to read, "The Kremlin ultimately gave the White House the choice of Griner or no one after different options were proposed."

The liberal outlet acknowledged their mistake saying “an earlier version of this article misstated the choice the Biden administration was given over hostages. It was to swap for Griner or no one, not a choice between Griner or Whelan."

NBC’s original story conveniently lined up to fit Biden’s narrative.

This is the not first time NBC made a noticeable “error.”

After the then-House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi’s husband was viciously attacked at their San Francisco home, NBC reported that Pelosi opened the door for police and didn’t attempt to escape, and even walked toward his alleged attacker, David DePape.

However, the outlet pulled the story shortly after citing vague grounds of its not meeting “reporting standards.”

Following Griner’s release back into the U.S., Fox News host Tucker Carlson pointed out interesting takes on swap.

Carlson noted that Whelan was a Trump supporter, who therefore loves America.

Griner, on the other hand, has been open about how much she despises the U.S., saying that she “honestly feels we should not play the national anthem during our basketball season."

This checks out, given Democrats cater to an anti-American agenda.