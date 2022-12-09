Jean-Pierre Storms Out of Room During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stormed out of a briefing after not liking what a reporter had to say to her.

Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateb asked a question about the upcoming U.S. Africa Summit, where President Joe Biden plans to meet with 50 African leaders.

However, Jean-Pierre has continually refused to take Ateb’s questions.

“Why is it so hard to give me a question?” he asked the Press Secretary.

“It is not hard, would you let me answer the question?” Jean-Pierre began before then moving on to answer another reporter’s question, ignoring Ateba’s once again.

Jean-Pierre lashed out at the reporter when he made a final attempt to know why she won’t take any of his questions.

“I just tried and you wouldn’t let me, sir,” Jean-Pierre said. “So your colleague is gonna ask a question.”

She abruptly ended the briefing and marched out of the room, as the reporter continued to ask why Jean-Pierre won’t answer his questions.

In a statement to the Daily Caller, Ateba said that the press secretary should be “ashamed of herself” for her behavior.

“Karine Jean-Pierre should be ashamed of herself,” Ateba said. “How bad can discrimination get? Even when President Biden is hosting 50 African leaders, she cannot give a question to the African reporter in the room. Shameful.”

This is not the first time Jean-Pierre has been confronted by Ateba.

During Dr. Anthony Fauci’s last press briefing regarding Covid-19, Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova asked Jean-Pierre about the origins of the Wuhan virus, to which she was brushed off several times.

“If you’re going to hold a press briefing, you need to call on people across the room,” Ateba said to Jean-Pierre, adding “she has a valid question. She’s asking about the origin of COVID … Fauci’s the best person to answer this question.”

The press Secretary began to get heated and repeatedly told Ateba that she was done with him.

“I’m done. I’m done with you right now. You’re taking time away from your colleagues,” she said.

In response to both incidents, Ateba said “Am I not worth asking a question at least once a month? Am I not in the room when President Biden receives President Kenyatta of Kenya? Am I less? Is that what press freedom is.”