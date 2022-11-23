Six States Challenge Biden’s $400 Billion Student Loan Plan
Tipsheet

Jen Psaki Ordered to Testify About Biden's Role In Social Media Censorship

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 23, 2022 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A federal judge ruled that former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki must testify about the Biden Administration’s involvement in censoring social media. 

Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana, argued that there is “public interest in “determining whether First Amendment free speech rights have been suppressed.”

This comes after Doughty rejected a motion from attorneys to block a court-ordered deposition. 

The lawsuit was filed by Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-MO) and Jeff Landry (R-LA) in May after arguing that the Biden Administration censored speech on social media platforms “under the guise of combating misinformation.”

“After finding documentation of a collusive relationship between the Biden Administration and social media companies to censor free speech, we immediately filed a motion to get these officials under oath,” Schmitt said in the lawsuit, adding “it is high time we shine a light on this censorship enterprise and force these officials to come clean to the American people, and this ruling will allow us to do just that.”

Schmitt and Landry said that the lawsuit stands for the truth and that they won’t stop pressing for it. 

Psaki reportedly attempted to fight the deposition in a Virginia court, which Biden’s Justice Department supported. 

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration was forced to turn over documents and emails related to its involvement in the censorship of social media as part of the lawsuit. 

The lawsuit fights to prove that Democrats were responsible for attempting to restrict free speech. 

