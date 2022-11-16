Melania Supports Trump's Presidential Bid, While Ivanka Wants No Part Of It

After former President Trump’s long-awaited presidential bid, mixed emotions swirled, even among those who were once devout MAGA supporters.

While Trump’s wife, Melania, fully supports a third run for the White House, his daughter, Ivanka, doesn’t want any part of it.

In a comment to Breitbart News, Melania praised her husband’s devotion to saving the country, believing that he can lead the U.S. to greatness again.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful Nation,” Melania said, adding “his achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

She also said that she will stand beside Trump throughout every decision he makes during his political career.

“I await the day when my husband returns to lead an America that is characterized by peace, love, and security,” Melania said.

However, Ivanka Trump declared that she will no longer be “involved in politics.”

Ivanka, who was heavily involved in her father’s last presidency, has decided that she and her family would support Trump from outside of the “political arena.”

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics,” Ivanka said.

On the same night Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid, Ivanka said that she is enjoying her life after being able to finally return to having privacy once again.

Earlier this month, a source close to Ivanka told CNN that she is “done” with Washington D.C. since the very day she left.

Despite several Republicans urging Trump to wait to announce his bid until after the Georgia runoff, the former president indicated on Tuesday night that he is ready to make a comeback in the next election.