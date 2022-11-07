Reports Show the DNC Is Hoarding Their Money

The Republican National Committee has transferred far more money to its sister committees than the Democrat National Committee has to theirs.

According to the RNC, they have transferred $31.1 million, while Democrats have only transferred $10 million, which they have bragged about for no reason.

“The RNC has transferred 31.1 million dollars to our sister committees, while the DNC is bragging about transferring significantly less, even though they control the House, Senate, and White House,” RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez said.

With $47 million in the bank, Democrats only transferred a small amount of money to their committees, even with President Joe Biden’s $18 million bump, the Democrats still are hoarding funds.

“The National Democratic Party has never been good at strategic political decisions. [...] Thank God that I have enough experience that I've built this campaign not needing them and we don't want them at this point,” Ohio Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan said.

In addition to the $31.1 million, the RNC has invested more in state parties than ever before, transferring funds to all 56 states and territory parties, something Democrats have failed to do.

“I hope the DCCC learns their lesson with this before it happens across the country,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) said.

In August, it was reported that the RNC topped the DNC in a fundraising battle to bring in money so that it can be used to campaign ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The RNC raised $17.2 million earlier this year, while the DNC only hauled in $15.5 million.

“The Republican National Committee is not only outworking but outraising our Democrat counterparts. More importantly, we are making strategic investments to elect Republicans up-and-down the ballot who will bring down inflation, tackle rising crime, secure our border, and get our country back on track,” RNC chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News.