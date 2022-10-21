Overwhelming Amount of People Oppose Left's Radical Transgender Policies

As Democrats push their radical transgender agenda on the country, Americans are fighting against it to protect children from being brainwashed into thinking they belong in a different body from what they were born into.

According to a new Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll, 78.7 percent of Americans oppose sex changes, puberty blockers, and transgender-related medical procedures for kids.

An overwhelming amount of voters believe minors should have to wait until they are at least 18 to make the life-changing decision about their bodies.

The poll found that even the majority of Democrats, 53.5 percent, oppose the idea that kids should be able to cross-sex procedures, while a whopping 96.8 percent of Republicans support the age requirement of 18 years old for the procedures.

This comes as the Biden Administration continues to openly support transgender surgeries among children, condemning Republican states who have restricted trans procedures for minors, banned transgenders from playing on the opposite sports team, and protecting children from having to share a bathroom with someone of the oppostite sex.

California on the other hand has become a sanctuary for transgender children and their families. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) has passed legislation that protects parents and their children from legal ramifications for pursuing cross-sex medical treatments, while also blocking California courts from enforcing out-of-state court orders revoking custody for parents who allowed their children to get illegal sex changes.

Mark Meckler, President of the Convention of States Action, said that Americans are starting to wake up and see the sick and twisted agenda the Biden Administration has for the country.

“This polling confirms the obvious—the vast majority of Americans are not on board with the far-Left’s sexual agenda, which is seeking to permanently mutilate the young and vulnerable… the idea that young people have to be 16 to drive, 18 to vote, and 21 to drink, and yet can undergo life-altering medical procedures in middle school defies common sense, and the American people see that clearly,” Meckler said.