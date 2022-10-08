Cori Bush Claims Her Abortion Was the Result of Being Black

Pro-Life

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Oct 08, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson

One of the most progressive House of Representatives in the U.S., Cori Bush, is claiming that because she is black, she was forced to have an abortion. 

While speaking to PBS’ Firing Line with Margaret Hoover, Bush said that at 19 she went into a clinic to have an abortion done, (not her first one) and after telling nurses that she wasn’t ready, Bush says that she was forced to have the procedure done against her will. 

“I was thinking back to the first abortion, ‘Okay, you’ve done this before, you know the rooms, you know what it looks like, you know what it feels like in this place, you know what to expect… I just felt like I needed more time, so I said no, you know what, I’m not ready… and the nurse just wouldn’t listen to me … as I’m saying no, they continue to pull the instruments and get everything ready … they absolutely ignored me, even to the point of, you know, ‘calm down,’ as if I was the problem … they put the instrument inside me and started the instrument. I’m saying ‘no,’ but it was too late because you couldn’t stop once it started,” according to Bush. 

However, the liberal Squad member claims that it was racism that forced the nurses to continue the procedure. 

“The same as other times where I haven’t been listened to by a provider or a medical staff, you know, I was a young black woman. Multiple times I felt like it was, ‘Oh, well we know better, you don’t know what you need, you don’t understand, we know better,'” Bush claimed. 

Playing the race card several times, Bush has also been an outspoken advocate for abortion, calling the Supreme Courts' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “disgraceful.”

Most Popular