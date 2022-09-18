Lindsey Graham Vows to Protect Life As Kamala Harris Claims Abortion Is About 'Freedom'

The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade can make or break Republicans chances of taking back the White House.

However Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is confident Americans would support a national abortion ban.

Graham recently proposed a 15-week federal abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger, rejecting the idea that being pro-life means losing out on votes.

“I’m pro-life, even in an election year,” Graham told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream, adding ““I am confident the American people would accept a national ban on abortion at 15 weeks… and to those who suggest that being pro-life is losing politics, I reject that.”

Acknowledging that not all abortion bills Republicans propose will pass in the Senate, Graham said that he will not allow the U.S. to become China where killing unborn babies is legal up until the moment of birth.

“I will not sit on the sidelines and watch this nation become China when it comes to aborting babies up to the moment of birth, I reject that. I will continue to introduce legislation at the national level setting a minimum standard at 15 weeks,” the South Carolina Senator said.

Meanwhile Vice President Kamala Harris attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for reversing the Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade.

"Justice Clarence Thomas said the quiet part out loud… in the Dobbs decision, his piece of it was to say, basically, marriage equality is on the line, contraception is on the line. So see what is happening and what is at play here. See it clearly. We’ve got to hold on to our numbers in the House and the Senate, because without Democratic majorities in Congress, the writing on the wall seems to be pretty clear about what other rights they’ll also come after,” Harris claimed.

Calling abortion a part of “freedom,” Harris said that she and President Joe Biden have been “clear” that they will not allow Republicans take that so-called “freedom” away from Americans.