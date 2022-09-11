How the Queen Broke Tradition to Honor 9/11

Queen Elizabeth II was nothing less than a lady with compassion and love for others.

On the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the Queen made an uncommon but extraordinary move honoring those who lost their lives.

On September 13, 2001 the Queen broke a longstanding tradition to order “The Star Spangles Banner” to be played outside of Buckingham Palace in unity for America after the deadly terrorist attacks.

Over 3,000 people gathered to hear the band of the Coldstream Guards play the patriotic song during the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace, followed by a two- minute silence.

The official royal website said that the crowd sang along and many weeped as the band played for Americans who were mourning their country.

Praying for the Royal Family and remembering that the day after the attacks of September 11th, The Queen broke a 600 year-old royal tradition and requested the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Buckingham Palace.



On the 20th anniversary of September 11, Queen Elizabeth once again asked to play The Star Spangled Banner during the Changing of the Guard .

She issued a statement to President Joe Biden and the rest of the U.S. giving her condolences to the nation.

“As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrible attacks on 11th September 2001, my thoughts and prayers - and those of my family and the entire nation - remain with the victims, survivors, and families affected, as well as the first responders and rescue workers called to duty,” the Queen said.

In 2010 she visited Ground Zero after traveling to New York City for the first time since 1957.

“My visit to the site of the World Trade Center in 2010 is held fast in my memory. It reminds me that as we honor those from many nations, faiths, and backgrounds who lost their lives, we also pay tribute to the resilience and determination of the communities who joined together to rebuild,” the Queen said.