Sen. Graham Warns of 'Riots In the Street' If Trump Prosecuted Over Documents

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is warning of potential chaos if former President Trump is prosecuted over the mishandling of classified documents.

On Sunday, Graham cautioned former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy that there will be “riots in the street.”

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham predicted.

The South Carolina senator expressed is fury that Trump is treated with a “double standard,” and says that laws don’t exist when it comes to the former president.

“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” Graham said, adding “I’ve never been more worried about the law and politics as I am right now.”

The interview got Trump’s stamp of approval, because he re-posted it to his Truth Social account.

Meanwhile Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) called for more transparency regarding the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

"It is an extraordinary set of events. It’s never happened before with a former president and so the very first day I– I called for more transparency,” Hogan said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

However he dodged questions about whether he agrees with his Republican colleagues who allege the raid was politically motivated.

“But we still don’t know a whole lot. I mean, most of it was redacted. It didn’t give us a lot of color. And so I think some Republicans are saying without you showing us more to it, we don’t- we think it may be political,” Hogan told the host.

Continuing on with the interview, it’s apparent Hogan isn’t on Trump’s side. He said that “it’s hard to believe that the Justice Department and the FBI would take steps unless they had something pretty serious they were investigating.”