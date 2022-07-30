Chicago Issues Warning to Lollapalooza Attendees About Fentanyl

Chicago health officials are warning Lollapalooza goers to test their recreational drugs for fentanyl before partaking in them, warning them that it can easily cause a lethal overdose.

In a public service announcement, the Department of Public Health took to its social media pages to caution the fatal dangers fentanyl poses.

The announcement warned that the deadly synthetic opioid can be mixed with other recreational drugs, urging attendees to test their drugs before using them, not to take drugs alone, and to carry the anti-overdose drug Narcan with them.

"ATTN Chicago & LOLLA FANS: Fentanyl is a strong opioid that can easily cause overdose…Test your drugs before you use, carry Narcan, and don’t use alone. Call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing," the announcement read.

ATTN Chicago & LOLLA FANS: Fentanyl is a strong opioid that can easily cause overdose. Test your drugs before you use, carry Narcan, and don't use alone. Call 911 if you suspect someone is overdosing.



Get fentanyl test strips and Narcan by emailing osu.cdph@cityofchicago.org.

?? pic.twitter.com/KztlxRW2pN — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) July 27, 2022

The department also said that testing strips and Narcan can be found at Chicago public libraries around the city "in easy-to-access Narcan dispenser kits."

The tweet included instructions on how festival goers can remain safe.

"Fentanyl is found in Cocaine, MDMA, and other drugs — not just heroin, Stay safe this weekend," the instructions said, including, "Don't use alone. Test your drugs. Carry Narcan."

The U.S. has seen massive spikes in overdoses, all from fentanyl. Just two milligrams of the deadly drug is enough to kill someone. For reference, 60 milligrams of heroin is considered a lethal dose.

Shane Catone, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Chicago division, warned festival goers that Lollapalooza is like "Christmas for drug traffickers."