Politico Gives Biden 'B' Grade, Claims He is 'Back in the Game'

“Wait, Is Biden a Better President than People Thought?,” is the title of a Politico column, suggesting Joe Biden is in the midst of a political comeback.

Author John Harris believes that Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) surprise backing of the $370 billion in tax credits to stimulate clean-energy technologies, offers a “reappraisal of Biden’s leadership.”

Harris confidently claimed that Biden has deserved a “solid B” for a grade, despite it seeming that he has been “failing his class for most of the semester.”

“Then pulls an all-nighter and slips the paper under the professor’s door at 6 a.m…..It turns out the paper is actually pretty good. There’s no way he’s getting an A for the term, but no fair grader would give him an F, either. A solid B is within reach,” the column read.

If there is one thing he got right, it’s Harris’ acknowledgment that even Biden’s own party doesn’t have hope for him. According to a recent CNN poll, a staggering 75 percent of Democrat voters want him replaced with another candidate in the 2024 presidential run.

“Many progressives have spent the Biden years in a mood of rising despair and even rage about the prospects for achieving the kind of fundamental change they believe the country and world urgently need….above all, they wish Joe Biden was a different kind of president — or that a different leader altogether was in his job,” Harris wrote.

Giving Biden the benefit of the doubt, Harris has complete confidence that Biden’s term (which so many argue is already over) will do a complete 360 in the end.

“Being left for dead, in political terms, is hardly a new experience for him. Perhaps those rhythms give him a kind of mystical confidence that things will come through for him in the end, even when others have lost all confidence in him,” Harris wrote.

This is the second article Politico has published in the matter of days, presumably in hopes of cleaning up Biden’s tarnished image. Another Politico report claimed that the *president is “somehow, someway, [Joe Biden] back in the game."