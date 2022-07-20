Stephan Cannon Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in David Dorn’s Death

A Missouri jury found Stephan Cannon guilty of first degree murder.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day, it’s been over two years. the prosecution worked extremely hard, they gave a really good fight. “it was just undoubtable that he was guilty. So we look forward to moving on and our dad resting in peace.” David Dorn’s daughter, Lisa Dorn said.

The 26 year-old was accused of gunning down retired St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn during a night of looting and rioting in June 2020.

The family told reporters that “justice has been served,” outside of the courthouse after the verdict was read.

The trial went to the jurors just hours earlier. After three hours, the jurors found a verdict. Court records how jurors twice asked the court questions before returning the verdict.

Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more, unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, all of which are felonies.

In opening remarks of the trail, Cannon’s public defender argued that there was no physical evidence linking Cannon to the murder, saying that the state’s main witness had told detectives he would say "anything" to get a plea deal and escape a murder conviction.

However, prosecutors said Cannon was the only person standing on the corner where the gun went off.

Cannon’s sentencing was set for Sept. 13. He faces life in prison without parole.

Dorn was responding to a burglar alarm at a friend’s pawn shop when he encountered a group of looters. He was shot dead and left on the sidewalk by Cannon.