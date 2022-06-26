DHS to Follow Court Order Blocking Biden's ICE Restrictions

The Department of Homeland Security announced that it will defy President Joe Biden’s border polices of ending Title 42 and instead abide by a court ruling as the crisis at the border has skyrocketed since Biden took office.

Earlier this year, federal judge blocked the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, which the administration has appealed.

According to Fox News, a court struck down the Biden administration’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) restrictions, ordering DHS agents to make decisions on a "case-by-case" basis as its appeal is heard.

"While the Department strongly disagrees with the Southern District of Texas’s court decision to vacate the Guidelines, DHS will abide by the court’s order as it continues to appeal it," DHS said in a statement.

The agency said that ICE agents and officers will come to decisions in “professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland.”

This comes after House appropriators voted to extend a Trump-era border policy, which will add an additional six months of Title 42 to the Department of Homeland Security Budget.

The Biden administration continued to implement Title 42 for the first year in office, but rescinded the policy earlier this year, claiming that it was no longer necessary to have it in order since the Wuhan Coronavirus conditions were no longer as vulnerable as they once were.

Arrests and deportations have declines tremendously under Biden’s policy. In FY 2020, there were 103,603 arrests and 185,884 removals, compared to 143,099 illegal immigrant arrests and 267,258 deportations in 2019.