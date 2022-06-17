Poll: Democrats Finally Realize Biden as President was a Mistake

President Joe Biden’s approval rating just keeps slipping as American’s are already looking for a change after only 18 months into his presidency.

According to a recent USA TODAY- Suffolk Poll, only 39 percent of Americans feel that Biden is doing a good job in office, making this a new record low.

Additionally, a stunning 71 percent of Americans are worried the U.S. is on “the wrong track,” while a mere 16 percent are confident the nation is going up the right hill.

Meanwhile, a Fox News poll found that Biden has become unfavorable among his own Democratic Party.

Only 18 percent of registered Democrats approve of Biden’s handling of the country, the highest since he has taken office.

Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, who conducted the poll for Fox News with Republican Daron Shaw said that “this is a very tight spot for Biden,” adding that “If he moves to stabilize his ratings on the left, it could easily lead to more erosion in the middle and hurt his reelection prospects. But if he doesn’t address his problems on the left, his ratings could really crater.”

Similar to his poll numbers, Biden said people are “really, really down,” while addressing American’s frustration with the projection of the country.

He’s right about that.

However, he must have forgotten that his own policies and bad decisions are the driving factor for Americans feeling this way, because he blamed the Wuhan Coronavirus for the downward spiral the nation is going.

Shocker.

“Most of the consequence of what’s happened, what happened as a consequence of the COVID crisis,” Biden claimed.