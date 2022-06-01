Woke Activists Ban Police from Doing Their Job at Pride Parades, Claims Cops are a Trigger

June 1 marks the first day of the LGBTQ community’s month long holiday where woke corporations add rainbows to all of its logos in effort to show how “inclusive” they are to the left. This also entails cities hosting Pride parades with crowds bigger than Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Similar to last year, uniformed police officers will be banned from actively participating in the Pride parades. For years, officers have been encouraged to attend the events, but since the 2020 riots and the so-called police brutality movement, LGBTQ members say their presence can be a "trigger" for them.

This year, the NYPD is prohibited from attending the parade and will have to monitor the parade from a block away. In 2021, New York Pride organizers banned gay and lesbian police officers from participating in the parade until 2025. A move that mayor Eric Adams (D-NY) called “disappointing and contradicts our freedom of expression.”

Meanwhile, uniformed police officers in San Francisco are also banned from the city’s parade. Instead they have been instructed to wear T-shirts that represent their local law enforcement agency.

Unsurprisingly, cities that were hit the hardest with woke activists who violently rioted during the 2020 protests, are the same areas that have banned law enforcement from policing the parades. Seattle, Minneapolis and Sacramento are among those that have tried to implement a no-police rule, despite these city's crime rates rising exponentially.

Fox News’ Jason Rantz said barring cops from doing their job is absurd and if anything would happen during one of the parades, officers are still going to show up and do their job.

“It has nothing to do with their sexuality, has everything to do with their profession. And I think that that’s absurd, because when there is a anti-gay hate crime, guess what? You’re calling the cops to come and help you and then to somehow claim that people in the audience might feel triggered by their presence, by their mere uniform, is so absolutely absurd. And yet again, God forbid there was ever to be an attack of some kind or any kind of incident at one of these gay pride events. The cops are showing up regardless, by the way, as to whether or not you’re going to demean them because they happen to wear a uniform, they’re going to show up and they’re going to do their job because that’s what they signed up to do.”