Hunter Biden Laptop Repairman-Turned-Whistleblower Sues for Defamation

The owner of a Delaware computer repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, who alerted the FBI of contents of a laptop allegedly owned by Hunter Biden, is suing Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), CNN, The Daily Beast and Politico for falsely accusing him of being a “Russian asset” and a hacker.

Isaac is seeking at least $1 million in damages after losing his business and being harassed for 18 months, forcing him into exile in Colorado. “After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” he told The New York Post.

Biden’s laptop was allegedly dropped off at Isaac's store in April of 2019 and was never picked up. Isaac claims he contacted authorities after finding emails on the computer that suggested then Vice President Joe Biden had met with Vadym Pozharskyi, advisor to Burisma, on the board which Hunter Biden served.

The lawsuit claims that Schiff falsely claimed that the laptop story was a “smear campaign” pushed by Russia to improve President Trump’s chances of reelection during an interview on CNN.

Isaac says his reputation has been tarnished since the story broke. “Twitter initially labeled my action hacking, so for the first day after my information was leaked, I was bombarded with hate mail and death threats revolving around the idea that I was a hacker, a thief and a criminal.”

The lawsuit also says Politico falsely said that dozens of former intelligence officials had branded the laptop story “Russian Disinfo” and claims The Daily Beast accused him of stealing the laptop.

“Without any intel, the head of the intel committee decided to share with CNN and its viewers a complete and utter lie…in the protection of a preferred presidential candidate.”

Isaac’s details his ordeal in his new book, “American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth,” which will be available in November.