Charlie Kirk: Vivek Ramaswamy For Governor of Ohio

Charlie would love to see Vivek Ramaswamy as governor of Ohio. Full transcript below.

Charlie Kirk: I love Vivek. I think Vivek is amazing. Vivek is one of the greatest people that we have on our team. I think he is going to do great no matter what he does. Big Vivek fan. And happy to see him flourish. And I think he is going to be a phenomenal governor of Ohio. What do you think?

Caller: I would agree. I was just wondering if you thought it would take away from the DOGE effort in D.C. I think that's the bigger end game. I actually grew up in Pennsylvania. I'm a Nittany Lion. I would think he would have more of an impact on a national basis.

Kirk: For sure. DOGE could obviously use him. But, I have met with the DOGE team. I've been around the DOGE team. I am blown away by the brain power. There is no lack of IQ points in the DOGE team. They could split the atom. Map the human genome. Circumnavigate Saturn. I'm telling you, these guys that Elon has brought in — it is a very eccentric group. I can tell you that.