John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons
Democrats Pretend to Be Outraged at What Trump Didn't Do During His Swearing-In...
Trump Signs Executive Order Demolishing Gender Ideology in Government
IDF Chief and Head of Southern Command Resign Over Oct. 7 Failures
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration
Trump Tells These Biden Appointees 'YOU'RE FIRED!' As His Team Works to Remove...
Chris Stigall: Biden and Kamala Were Embarrassing During Trump's inauguration Speech
VIP
Oh, Look Who Is Weighing In on Musk's Salute
The FDA Just Approved This Surprising Standalone Treatment for Depression
Trump White House Press Room Changes Are Long Overdue
VIP
One Republican Senator Opposes Trump's Mt. Denali Name Change
Pro-Abortion White House Website Is Gone
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Reacts to Trump’s Inauguration on Her Father’s Holiday
Miller Tells Illegal Aliens Trying to Get Into US to 'Turn Back Now'
Tipsheet

Here's What John Fetterman Had to Say About Rumors He's Joining the GOP

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 21, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is well aware that the state he represents voted for President Donald Trump in 2024, and he even accepted an invitation to Trump's Mar-a-Lago. The commonwealth is a moderate, purple state, and Fetterman is something of a moderate senator, especially on certain issues. Does that mean he'll join the Republican Party, though? Don't count on it.

Advertisement

On Monday night, there was chatter that a Democratic senator might be switching his or her party affiliation to Republican "by next week."

Given his moderate stances, his willingness to meet with Trump, and his willingness to put his fellow Democrats in their place, even and including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Fetterman switching parties might not be the most farfetched idea in the world. The senator still shot it down, though.

While speaking to Semafor on Monday night about such rumors, he called it "amateur hour s**t," and also referenced now former colleagues who left the Democratic Party, West Virginia's Joe Manchin and Arizona's Kyrtsen Sinema. They both became Independents. 

"If they think, 'oh, it’s going to be like a Manchin or a Sinema play,' that’s just not true, and that’s not going to happen," Fetterman said. "It’s not gonna happen...And even if I wanted to do that, that is a rocket sled to Palookaville to try to switch. I would make a pretty bad Republican," he also shared. 

Recommended

John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"But Fetterman said his party affiliation and place in the Senate Democratic caucus is 'not going to change,' adding that he’s privately expressed that to colleagues in leadership," Semafor's reporting also mentioned.

While Fetterman is reliably pro-Israel and was one of several Democrats to sponsor and vote for the Laken Riley Act, he's also pro-abortion and a fan of the transgender ideology. At least he knows that he wouldn't make a good Republican and can't be counted on for it. 

2026, when Fetterman is up for reelection, will certainly be interesting, especially if he earns a primary challenger. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration Leah Barkoukis
The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun Matt Vespa
Democrats Pretend to Be Outraged at What Trump Didn't Do During His Swearing-In Ceremony Jeff Charles
Why Nancy Pelosi Can't Say What She Said About Trump's January 6 Pardons Matt Vespa
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Thune Has a Message for Democrats Upset at J6 Pardons Jeff Charles
Advertisement