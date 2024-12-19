John Fetterman Is Actually Willing to Be Part of the Process of Advice and Consent

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has been something of a pleasant surprise. This includes with showing support for Israel, as well as acknowledging his role of a senator whose role it is to advice and consent when it comes to the president's Cabinet picks. Fetterman made news earlier this week for his post about meeting with Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to serve as Secretary of Defense.

Advertisement

Last week, Fetterman became the first Democrat to meet with Hegseth, who has been making the rounds in meeting with mostly Republican senators as he prepares for his confirmation hearing. It was just announced on Wednesday that such a hearing will take place on January 14.

Thank you President Trump for this opportunity.



Thank you GOP Senators (+ @JohnFetterman) for over 50 thoughtful meetings.



Thank you to all the military, veterans & their families for always having our back.



And all glory to God. See you January 14. pic.twitter.com/n1HKBCRN8C — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 18, 2024

On Tuesday, Fetterman shared a screenshot of a post from Hegseth, who lauded the senator for not ruling out a vote in favor of confirmation as he spoke to CNN's Manu Raju. Hegseth thanked the senator, whom he tagged, for his "fairness, courage & hospitality."

"I appreciate our time together — and your commitment to the troops, American defense & our ally Israel," he also added.

In addition to posting the screenshot, Fetterman shared a message indicating that these meetings look to be a pattern for him:

I believe that it’s appropriate and the responsibility of a U.S. Senator to have a conversation with President-elect Trump's nominees. That’s why I met with Elise Stefanik and Pete Hegseth, just wrapped with Tulsi Gabbard, and look forward to my meetings with others soon. My votes will come from an open-mind and an informed opinion after having a conversation with them. That’s not controversial, it's my job.

What Fetterman posted on Tuesday might seem like a matter of common sense, far too many other Democrats have gone after Trump's nominees, including and especially when it comes to the onslaught of the supposed scandals dropped regarding Hegseth. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Blumenthal (D-CT) have been especially outspoken about Hegseth, with Blumenthal coming off as particularly cocky. Indeed, such meetings are "not controversial," and it is Fetterman's "job," though it's one too many of his Democratic colleagues don't appear to be as on board with.

I believe that it’s appropriate and the responsibility of a U.S. Senator to have a conversation with President-elect Trump's nominees.



That’s why I met with Elise Stefanik and Pete Hegseth, just wrapped with Tulsi Gabbard, and look forward to my meetings with others soon.



My… pic.twitter.com/Vli5tr8XSr — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 17, 2024

Thank you @JohnFetterman for your fairness, courage & hospitality. I appreciate our time together — and your commitment to the troops, American defense & our ally Israel.



And, from a Vikings fan…go Steelers. pic.twitter.com/a1evshskbL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 12, 2024

Other Democrats have praised such a move, including Bakari Sellers on CNN. Last Thursday, Sellers chimed in about Fetterman's meetings for a panel discussion of "CNN NewsNight with Abby."

Advertisement

"I wish more Democrats had the fight of John Fetterman because at least he understands media, he understands platforms and we're not going to agree on everything," Sellers offered, pointing out that "the purity test that we have in the Democratic Party, John Fetterman is the antithesis to that." Sellers even offered that "I think that he actually is helping the brand out," especially since such meetings are "a part of advice and consent," though he doesn't think Fetterman should vote to confirm Hegseth.

Mike Miller, writing for our sister site of RedState, also explored on Wednesday night how Fetterman could be a role model for his party.

Fetterman has expressed support for a colleague of his, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who has been nominated to serve as Trump's Secretary of State, and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who has been nominated to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. That Fetterman and Stefanik are both fierce opponents of antisemitism looks to play a role there.

Always was a hard YES for @EliseStefanik but it was a pleasure to have a conversation.



I support defunding UNRWA for its documented Hamas infiltration and fully look forward to her holding the @UN accountable for its endemic antisemitism and blatant anti-Israel views. https://t.co/DvyYIYCd0h — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 11, 2024

Advertisement