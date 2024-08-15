This Harris Campaign Job Application Is Absurd, but Real

The Harris campaign is hiring, though applicants will be asked several questions about their pronoun preferences as part of the process.

As Mark McCaig of the Texas Voice highlighted on Tuesday, applicants can choose from nine pronoun choices, though there's also an option to check off "Use name only" and for "Custom" pronouns.

Beyond "He/him" and "She/her," there's also options of "They/them" and it gets more out of the box from there. There's "Xe/xem," "Ze/hir," "Ey/em," "Hir/hir," "Fae/faer," and "Hu/hu."

The more nuanced pronouns are versions of "neopronouns." The New York Times in 2021 published a ranting 2,000 piece on "A Guide to Neopronouns."

A 2020 survey from The Trevor Project found that 4 percent of LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13-24) use neopronouns. Data from the Williams Institute found that an estimated 9.5 percent of the youth population in 2020 (ages 13-17) identified as LGBTQ+. When it comes to Gen Z adults (those born 1997-2012), a survey from earlier this year by Gallup found that 22.3 percent identify as LGBTQ+.

Another question asks, "How would you contribute to building a diverse culture?" Applicants are also invited to "Describe a time when you had to overcome adversity."

The screenshotted image is only one part of the process that involves pronouns, though. There's an "Optional Diversity Survey," which isn't uncommon in job applications. But again, there's considerable emphasis on various pronouns and gender identity/expression.

"We invite you to complete this optional survey to help us evaluate our diversity and inclusion efforts. Submission of the information on this form is strictly voluntary and refusal to provide it will not subject you to any adverse treatment or affect your job application. This information will be kept secure and confidential," this part of the application notes.

While the above section invited applicants to choose from nine different pronouns, this one only includes "She/Her," "He/His," and "They/Them," as well as options of "My pronouns are not listed" and "I do not wish to identify."

There's also a question on "gender identity," with the options including "Female," "Male," "Transgender," "Non-binary/non-conforming," as well as "I do not wish to identify."

When it comes to applicants' sexual orientation, such a question is asked as, "Do you identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community?" Applicants are also given the option of selecting "I do not wish to identify."

Such a job application is a lot more involving when it comes to gender identity than jobs for the DNC are, especially with jobs where the only option to choose from is "Male," "Female," or "Decline to answer."

Others have since taken to sharing screenshots of the pronouns option on the jobs listing, including Gabriella Hoffman and Blaire White, with the latter pointing out that "Kamala Harris has more pronouns (9) than policies (0) on her website."

In the over three weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee, Harris’ website has indeed been lacking when it comes to a policy section. She’s also been hiding from the press and has yet to hold a press conference.

