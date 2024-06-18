WH Fact Sheet on VP Harris' 'Actions to Address Conflict-Related Sexual Violence' Had Glaring Omission

On Monday, the Biden White House put out a "FACT SHEET" highlighting their efforts on what they're doing to address conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV). It also touted how Vice President Kamala Harris was hosting an event for the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, and it referenceed her career as a prosecutor. "Preventing and responding to conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) is a top priority for President Biden and Vice President Harris," the fact sheet begins with. And yet while it's supposedly such a priority, there's a glaring omission relating to a particularly recent conflict: those women brutally raped by Hamas terrorists.

We're in the middle of the Israel-Hamas war brought about by Hamas terrorists who attacked our ally in the Middle East on October 7. Not only did Hamas kill 1,200 Israelis, they also engaged in rape, kidnapping, and torture. Approximately 240 hostages were taken captive. Yet there's no mention of Israel or Hamas in the entire fact sheet.

There are, however, multiple countries and conflicts that are mentioned, such as Ukraine, which has its own bullet point. Sudan and Sri Lanka are mentioned several times, including when it comes to sanctions, as well as a section devoted to "Increasing Women’s Leadership to Address CRSV." Other countries mentioned by name in the sanctions section include Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iraq, South Sudan, and Sudan.

Harris did speak about the rapes that Hamas committed against women during the event, as StopAntisemitism noted when citing Jewish Insider, which had pieces out on Monday and since then about Harris addressing Hamas. However, as the post about the fact sheet and Harris' event mentioned, StopAntisemitism noted "We it extremely disturbing why this wasn’t mentioned in the fact sheet which is available to all when the event was only seen/heard by a tiny few?"

Our sister site of Twitchy also covered how Harris was hosting such an event to screen footage of Sheryl Sandberg documentary "Screams Before Silence" about the sexual violence that took place.

While it is notable that Harris held such a screening, and addressed Israel in her remarks on Monday, it's also still quite puzzling as to why there was no mention of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the fact sheet.

As Harris said on Monday:

Sheryl, I thank you for all your work to bring to light the horrors of this issue and for your film about what happened on October 7. In the days after October 7, I saw images of bloodied Israeli women abducted. Then it came to light that Hamas committed rape and gang rape at the Nova Music Festival, and women’s bodies were found naked from the waist down, hands tied behind their back, and shot in the head. I’ve heard the stories from a former hostage of what she witnessed and heard in captivity. And I just met with Amit, a survivor who has bravely come forward with her account of sexual violence while she was held captive by Hamas. These testimonies, I fear, will only increase as more hostages are released. We cannot look away, and we will not be silent. My heart breaks for all these survivors and their families and for all the pain and suffering over the past eight months in Israel and in Gaza. We are deeply concerned by all reports of sexual violence and degradation, and we mourn every innocent life lost in this conflict. It is devastating, which is why President Biden and I have made clear: Hamas needs to accept the deal that is on the table for a ceasefire, which would bring the hostages home and lead to a permanent end to hostilities.

A post from Harris' official X account also referenced "Hamas on October 7." For something referred to as a "fact sheet," one would think that it would contain all the necessary information about all the conflicts the vice president was going to address.

In the days, weeks, and months following October 7, there was testimony about such atrocities committed by Hamas, as well as a deep dive report from The New York Times.

In February, the House voted almost unanimously to condemn the rapes and sexual assaults that Hamas terrorists carried out in their October 7 attack against Israel. A particularly anti-Israel member of the Squad, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), voted "present" and was the only voting member to not vote for the resolution.