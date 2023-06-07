RNC Rolls Out Ballot Harvesting Initiative to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate...
Of Course, The Media Had a Different Reaction to Trump’s ‘Health Scare’ at...
California Responds to Florida Taking Credit for Recent Migrant Flights
CNN CEO to Step Down After Rocky Tenure
Bank Your Vote to Beat Biden
Socialism Versus Nature
What's Missing From Pence's Presidential Launch Video
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying...
Shocking Proposal From South Africa's Ruling Party Would Implement Race Quotas for Water...
Paul, Cruz Stand Up to Big Pharma
Good Riddance: One of the Worst Traitors in American History Is Dead
The Holes in Interpol – The Case of Alex Saab
LOL: Lori Lightfoot Lands Plum Gig Teaching ‘Health Policy and Leadership’ at Harvard
Tipsheet

Pro-Life NFL Super Bowl Champion Finds a Classy Way to Stick It to Biden

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 07, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs attended the White House following their Super Bowl win from February. Harrison Butker, who kicked the winning field goal for his team, attended the celebratory event, though he still made his pro-life views bold heard while appearing beside a particularly pro-abortion President Joe Biden.

Butker, who is a practicing Catholic and has been vocal about his faith and his views, wore a tie that read "Vulnerari Praesidio," which in Latin means "protect the most vulnerable." He also had a pin that represents the feet of a 10-week baby. As The Daily Signal covered, the tie as designed for him by the pro-life organization Live Action. 

Live Action also shared a "Pro-Life Message From Harris Butker at White House, which highlighted his own pro-life views, while also reminding that Biden portends to be a Catholic. "Biden, a baptized and professing Catholic, has been outspoken on his support for abortion and the Biden Administration has been the most pro-abortion administration in our nation's history," the statement began in part.

The statement went on to say that with his tie and pin, "Butker made a powerful message to the world."

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis

"I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives," Butker is also quoted as saying the day after the visit. "As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb."

Live Action President Lila Rose issued a similar statement. "President Biden is a professing Catholic who, as the most powerful man in the world, is responsible for leading the most pro-abortion administration in our history that has overseen a horrific death toll of 2,548 children every day lost to abortion," she said, according to The Daily Signal. "I call on President Biden to reject the extremism of the abortion lobby and to protect the vulnerable children of his nation."

The Biden administration has indeed been the most pro-abortion in history. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has continuously given non-answers about the president's position on the abortion issue, as she did on Monday, the day of the team's visit. While she misled about the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) in claiming it would merely "restore" Roe v. Wade, Jean-Pierre effectively shared that Biden supports abortion up until birth without legal limit throughout the country by supporting the WHPA. 


Tags: PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis
A Key Piece of Evidence Is Potentially Missing in Elliot Page's Alleged Hate Crime Story Matt Vespa
He's Back: Tucker Carlson Releases the First Episode of His New Show Julio Rosas
RNC Rolls Out Ballot Harvesting Initiative to Beat Democrats at Their Own Game Spencer Brown
What This Trail Camera Captured Is the Stuff of Nightmares Matt Vespa
Socialism Versus Nature John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
San Francisco Leaders Get a Wake-Up Call Days After Ad Campaign Runs Trying to Lure Tourists Back Leah Barkoukis