Pro-Life NFL Super Bowl Champion Finds a Classy Way to Stick It to Biden

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs attended the White House following their Super Bowl win from February. Harrison Butker, who kicked the winning field goal for his team, attended the celebratory event, though he still made his pro-life views bold heard while appearing beside a particularly pro-abortion President Joe Biden.

Butker, who is a practicing Catholic and has been vocal about his faith and his views, wore a tie that read "Vulnerari Praesidio," which in Latin means "protect the most vulnerable." He also had a pin that represents the feet of a 10-week baby. As The Daily Signal covered, the tie as designed for him by the pro-life organization Live Action.

Following their victory at #SuperBowlLVII, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (@Buttkicker7) stood behind President Joe Biden with a simple pro-life message...



'Vulnerari Praesidio,' Latin for 'Protect the vulnerable.' pic.twitter.com/gwvEUFGVKQ — IHE Voices (@IHEvoices) June 6, 2023

Live Action also shared a "Pro-Life Message From Harris Butker at White House, which highlighted his own pro-life views, while also reminding that Biden portends to be a Catholic. "Biden, a baptized and professing Catholic, has been outspoken on his support for abortion and the Biden Administration has been the most pro-abortion administration in our nation's history," the statement began in part.

The statement went on to say that with his tie and pin, "Butker made a powerful message to the world."

"I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives," Butker is also quoted as saying the day after the visit. "As a father who has experienced three miscarriages, my wife and I understand the hardships that come with losing a child. Every life is precious and should be valued whether outside or inside the womb."

Harrison Butker releases a statement: "I want to give the most vulnerable, the unborn, a voice at a place where every effort has been made to allow and normalize the tragic termination of their lives."@buttkicker7 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SnlRNvsYZJ — Live Action (@LiveAction) June 6, 2023

Live Action President Lila Rose issued a similar statement. "President Biden is a professing Catholic who, as the most powerful man in the world, is responsible for leading the most pro-abortion administration in our history that has overseen a horrific death toll of 2,548 children every day lost to abortion," she said, according to The Daily Signal. "I call on President Biden to reject the extremism of the abortion lobby and to protect the vulnerable children of his nation."

The Biden administration has indeed been the most pro-abortion in history. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has continuously given non-answers about the president's position on the abortion issue, as she did on Monday, the day of the team's visit. While she misled about the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) in claiming it would merely "restore" Roe v. Wade, Jean-Pierre effectively shared that Biden supports abortion up until birth without legal limit throughout the country by supporting the WHPA.

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer whether or not Joe Biden supports ANY limits on abortion. pic.twitter.com/gikMP3i0W5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2023



