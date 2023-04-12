DNC Looks to Be Done With Marc Elias

Leftist attorney Marc Elias has been known for his relationship with the Democratic National Committee (DNC), but now they are reportedly parting ways, as Punchbowl News shared in their Wednesday morning newsletter, citing "multiple sources." There appears to be an issue specifically with the DNC, given that Elias will continue to work with Democrats at the federal and state level, with the DSCC, DAGA, and DLCC.

"The DNC and Elias had a number of strategic disagreements, according to sources familiar with the internal deliberations," the newsletter also mentioned, raising eyebrows. Elias was paid close to $2 million by the DNC for the 2022 election cycle.

That being said, the statements included in the newsletter are positive, leading one to wonder what, exactly, happened, and, perhaps what isn't being said.

"The DNC works with a number of law firms on voting rights litigation, compliance, contracting and more. The DNC is appreciative of Elias Law Group’s years of work in service of the values we share," DNC spokesperson Ammar Moussa told Punchbowl.

A spokesperson for the Elias Law Group shared with Punchbowl that "Elias Law Group is proud of the work it has done for the DNC. We look forward to continuing to represent the Democratic Party as well as helping citizens vote, and progressives make change."

As the newsletter points to and statement from the Elias Law Group emphasizes, Elias has been known for targeting election integrity laws passed by Republican legislatures. A Tuesday night tweet of his bragged about how how "team is litigating 45 pro-democracy cases in 18 states," also declaring "Democracy is on the docket!"

My team is litigating 45 pro-democracy cases in 18 states.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Montana

New Hampshire

New York

N. Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Wisconsin



Democracy is on the docket! — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 11, 2023

Included in the list is Ohio, where in January of this year the Elias Law Group filed a suit against HB 458, which includes the common-sense provision of strengthening voter ID laws, as Townhall covered at the time.

Elias also tweeted he is already looking into Texas election integrity laws that have only just been advanced in the state Senate.

Elias is also known for having been an attorney for Hillary Clinton's campaign and for being hired by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) in the final days of his losing 2021 gubernatorial campaign against now-Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA).