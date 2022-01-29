ADL Went Ahead and Changed Definition of 'Racism'

Over the past few days, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been getting quite the bit of attention. That's because they went and changed the definition of "racism" to make it more racism. They actually did.

Their website page on "Racism" defines the concept as "The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people." Yup, it singles out white people. Screenshots abound, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted and a simple search on Twitter of "ADL" shows.

The page says it was last updated in July 2020.

ADL - Anti-Definition League... https://t.co/wiord5xmhh — Amazon Post-270 experts agree Democracy Dies (@dying_democracy) January 28, 2022

It's not just a matter of wokeness, but it's actually furthering antisemitism in its own way.

The ADL defines 'racism' as something that explicitly benefits white ppl, koshering any kind of race-based hatred--*very much including antisemitism*, it must be said--that doesn't.



Things are going great in the American Jewix community. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 28, 2022

ADL also now dividing Jews by an American racial construct, which explicitly downgrades Jewishness as the defining characteristic of their identity https://t.co/K5wqkNYVS2 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 28, 2022

When you're the ADL and you come up with a definition of racism that leaves out (e.g.) Louis Farrakhan, something is off. https://t.co/cI93uebvmc — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) January 28, 2022

It's almost as if the ADL went out of their way to create division rather than to seek healing from it, which is what one would think the organization aims to do.

"Today, ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur and continues to fight all forms of hate. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL’s ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate," the "Who We Are" section of the website claims.

If that sounds like the ADL is thus a fan of Critical Race Theory (CRT), it's because it indeed looks to be that way.

The ADL is for woke progressives that believe in CRT and anti-racism, which hurts all Jews.



The ADL is no longer for the Jew. https://t.co/2NCXMOS6qt — Angela Van Der Pluym (@AngelaVdp90) January 28, 2022

An article from June 30, 2021 discussed extremists being lumped in with opponents of CRT. A release from September 11, 2020 claimed that "ADL Troubled by OMB Memorandum on Critical Race Theory Trainings" during the Trump administration.

Such "grave concern" outlined:

The memorandum’s message is directly contrary to our nation’s fundamental beliefs and values of liberty, justice, and equality. Participating in trainings and workshops that seek to dismantle the structural racism that runs so deep in our society is not “propaganda,” but rather essential work to ensure that our nation can live up to its founding ideals. ... Today, with public displays of hate and racism on the rise, it is incredibly important for federal government institutions to commit to programs that acknowledge structural racism, explore the impact of white privilege and clearly define actions that all members of the community must take to dismantle racism. White privilege is a core pillar of that discussion. Whether you are a civil servant, political appointee, or concerned member of a community, we all have a role to play in combating bias and pursuing racial justice as a means to dismantle systemic racism and stop the escalation of hate. This requires understanding and analyzing issues of power and privilege as they relate to the racism embedded in our institutions.

The organization was also in the news last October. As I covered in time for Halloween, the ADL was massively mocked and ratioed for tweeting an article titled "Halloween: When the Goblins, Ghosts and Stereotypes Come Out," which warned of such concepts of "cultural appropriation, cultural stereotypes, and gender norms."