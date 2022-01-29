Social Justice

ADL Went Ahead and Changed Definition of 'Racism'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jan 29, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
ADL Went Ahead and Changed Definition of 'Racism'

Source: Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP

Over the past few days, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has been getting quite the bit of attention. That's because they went and changed the definition of "racism" to make it more racism. They actually did. 

Their website page on "Racism" defines the concept as "The marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people." Yup, it singles out white people. Screenshots abound, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted and a simple search on Twitter of "ADL" shows.

The page says it was last updated in July 2020.

It's not just a matter of wokeness, but it's actually furthering antisemitism in its own way. 

It's almost as if the ADL went out of their way to create division rather than to seek healing from it, which is what one would think the organization aims to do. 

"Today, ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur and continues to fight all forms of hate. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL’s ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate," the "Who We Are" section of the website claims. 

If that sounds like the ADL is thus a fan of Critical Race Theory (CRT), it's because it indeed looks to be that way.

An article from June 30, 2021 discussed extremists being lumped in with opponents of CRT. A release from September 11, 2020 claimed that "ADL Troubled by OMB Memorandum on Critical Race Theory Trainings" during the Trump administration. 

Such "grave concern" outlined:

The memorandum’s message is directly contrary to our nation’s fundamental beliefs and values of liberty, justice, and equality. Participating in trainings and workshops that seek to dismantle the structural racism that runs so deep in our society is not “propaganda,” but rather essential work to ensure that our nation can live up to its founding ideals. 

...

Today, with public displays of hate and racism on the rise, it is incredibly important for federal government institutions to commit to programs that acknowledge structural racism, explore the impact of white privilege and clearly define actions that all members of the community must take to dismantle racism. White privilege is a core pillar of that discussion. Whether you are a civil servant, political appointee, or concerned member of a community, we all have a role to play in combating bias and pursuing racial justice as a means to dismantle systemic racism and stop the escalation of hate. This requires understanding and analyzing issues of power and privilege as they relate to the racism embedded in our institutions.

The organization was also in the news last October. As I covered in time for Halloween, the ADL was massively mocked and ratioed for tweeting an article titled "Halloween: When the Goblins, Ghosts and Stereotypes Come Out," which warned of such concepts of "cultural appropriation, cultural stereotypes, and gender norms."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
U.S. Government Says Denver School 'Mischaracterized' Federal Advisory When It Declared BLM Wasn't Political
Landon Mion
Massachusetts High School Biology Class Includes Instruction on Gender Identity
Landon Mion
Joe Biden Sending Troops to Eastern Europe in 'Near Term'
Rebecca Downs
'Fox News Sunday' Yet to Feel Impact of Chris Wallace's Departure, Sees Highest Rated Show in a Year
Landon Mion
The DNC Touting Biden's Accomplishments on Economy Really Does Not Appear to Be Working
VIP
Rebecca Downs

What Her Son Drew Disturbed a Liberal So Much She Wrote an Op-Ed Shredding the Masks in Schools Narrative
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular